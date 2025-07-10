X!

Estonian high schoolers earn European spotlight with edible candle business

An edible birthday candle produced by the Estonian student business Blouit.
An edible birthday candle produced by the Estonian student business Blouit. Source: ERR
An Estonian student company founded by three Põlva high schoolers has placed fourth at a European Junior Achievement competition in Greece with their innovative edible birthday candles, Lõuna-Eesti Postimees writes.

Blouit, founded by Põlva High School students Isabella Puusepp, Agathe Ojasaar and Eliisa Villako, impressed both the jury and audience with their stage performance and product pitch at the Gen-E 2025 Festival in Athens, the Southeastern Estonian edition of the daily writes (link in Estonian).

First inspired by traditional candles melting all over the birthday cake of one of the founders' twin siblings, the edible candles are already for sale at a few locations in and around Põlva and Võru.

The girls now plan to formally register their business and expand sales across the country.

"It's not exactly easy to break into major retail chains, but this time our first offer actually came from Võru Coop," said adviser Kaia Tamm.

Estonian student business Blouit founders Eliisa Villako, Agathe Ojasaar and Isabella Puusepp on ETV's "Terevisioon." 2025. Source: ERR

Editor: Aili Vahtla

