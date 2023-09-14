Tallinn proposes 4-year plan to repair both Peterburi tee, Liivalaia tänav

Peterburi Road (Peterburi tee) and Liivalaia tänav will be rebuilt over the next four years, per Tallinn's budget strategy. Plans also include new cycle paths, the development of the Linnahall area, and the completion of the design of the Tallinn Hospital.

In addition to Peterburi tee and Liivalaia tänav, the city's budget strategy for 2024–2027 includes the phased reconstruction of Tulika, Pika, Lastekodu, Varraku and Rahumäe streets.

Peterburi tee's redevelopment has been in the works for some time, and the construction plan is now complete. Vladimir Svet, deputy mayor of Tallinn, told ERR in August that the construction will likely begin at the Mayaka tänav end in the spring 2024.

Several years have also been spent discussing the renovation of Liivalaia tänav, with the possibility of a tram line being introduced there.

The budget strategy specifies preparatory work for the construction of three potential tram lines, namely Tondi-Järve, Pelguranna and Liivalaia. The municipality will make a decision soon, and preparatory work on one of the new lines will start.

According to the plan, the reconstruction of Liivalaia tänav will continue in the direction of Kristiine Center until the Taksopark intersection. Also planned is the reconstruction of Suur-Amermeerika tänav and Endla tänav from the intersection of Endla tänav and Suur-Amermeerika tänav to the Taksopark intersection.

There are also plans to repair Suur-Sõjamäe tänav between Kesk-Sõjamäe tänav and Smuuli tee, build the long-planned Rahu tee in Lasnamäe and gradually repair the roads in the Veskimetsa subdistrict in the district of Haabersti.

The much-touted cycling strategy will be implemented gradually as well: the Lasnamäe connection to the city center will be completed; Vabaduse väljak and Toompuiestee will be connected by a cycle path; and new cycling paths will be constructed on Tehnika, Endla, and Luise streets, as well as on Paldiski mnt between Endla tänav and Toompuiestee. Additionally, Rahumae tee and Putukaväil are slated to receive bicycle lanes.

Underpass tunnels under the railway to Endla tänav, Paldiski mnt and Pääsküla railway station should also be completed.

The Linnahall site, for which a private-sector solution is being sought, and the Tallinn Hospital, for which a construction project is expected to be completed shortly, remain in the budget strategy among the major projects that have been in the works for years.

The city council must still approve the budget strategy after the city administration did so on Wednesday.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!