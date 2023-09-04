Gallery: Tallinn streets before and after reconstruction

The city of Tallinn has released videos on what streets currently being renovated in the city center should look like once the work is completed. ERR publishes the gallery complete with images of how the streets looked before reconstruction and how they should look after.

Work to thoroughly reconstruct Jõe and Pronksi streets started last fall. The intersections of Pronksi with Raua, Gonsiori and Kunderi streets were partly opened at the start of September. The intersection of Pronksi and Tartu maantee will reopen in mid-September.

Work to construct the new Old Harbor tram line started in March. The new line will depart from the intersection of Kivisilla and Gonsiori and run to Põhja puiestee. The new tram will be launched in summer of 2024, with additional work to install fittings and greenery to continue through to early 2025.

