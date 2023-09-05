Expert: Renovated Tallinn streets invite drivers to speed

News
Tallinn streets before and after reconstruction.
Tallinn streets before and after reconstruction. Source: Madis Hindre/Tallinn, Google Maps
News

The Tallinn City Government recently released a set of videos on how renovated streets in the capital will look once the work is finished. Experts say that no meaningful change has been achieved, while the new streets waste precious urban space.

Marek Rannala, lecturer at the Estonian Academy of Arts (EKA), said that the project to reconstruct Pronksi and Jõe streets constitutes a missed opportunity to alter urban environment.

"I looked at the streets in the context of EKA's street studio project where students are given the task of redesigning existing streets. I believe this would fetch the minimal marks required to pass. The before and after pictures are best described as "find ten differences," Rannala said.

While the speed limit will be 40 kilometers an hour for the renovated streets, experts say the roads are too wide, which invites drivers to speed. At the same time, bicycle paths are of minimal width.

"Other cities in the Nordics no longer greenlight such projects because the lanes, as opposed to there being too many, are too wide and meant for speeds of up to 60 kilometers per hour. That is what creates more pollution and noise, and despite of what it looks like, it is still a thoroughfare for cars," city strategist Pärtel-Peeter Pere (member of the Tallinn City Council and the Reform Party) said.

Tallinn Deputy Mayor Vladimit Svet (Center Party) disagrees in terms of the new streets being too similar to the old ones. He points out the addition of new bicycle lanes, public transport stops, twice the greenery and more pedestrian crossings.

"There are also several key changes that are invisible to the eye as they are underground. We have new district cooling, heating and water systems, separate sewage," Svet said.

Rannala said that street planning has a long tradition in Estonia, which will hopefully be abandoned in the future.

"There is nothing obligating the city to build different streets. There is no law or urban building standard to suggest anything needs to be done differently. In these terms, I eagerly await the climate law, which could be used to create such obligations. So it would become impossible to lay down so much non-absorbable surface creating heat islands."

The city government is not completely happy with the project either.

"Do we think it's an ideal street? Let us say that if we were designing it in 2023, we would do it differently," the deputy mayor admitted.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Marcus Turovski

Related

tallinn digital summit

radio tallinn

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

05.09

Estonian swimmer Eneli Jefimova becomes junior world champion

05.09

Expert: Renovated Tallinn streets invite drivers to speed

05.09

Layoffs reach software developers at startups in Estonia

05.09

Palloson: Additional check revealed Hallik's activity did not pose a threat

05.09

Sanctioned goods reaching Russia via special permits and rules violations

05.09

Kallas on Karis criticism: I reserve the right to respectfully disagree

05.09

Ukrainian Independence Day concert organizer: Estonians still ready to help

05.09

Finance minister would freeze state employees' salary fund

05.09

Simson: State aid approval needed to support energy-intensive industries

05.09

Western European Russian LNG imports have risen drastically since war began

watch: jupiter

Most Read articles

04.09

Electricity to cost 9,000 times more in Estonia than Finland Tuesday

05.09

Thousands of Russian citizens in Latvia set to lose their residence permits

01.09

Edible invasive mushroom is spreading in Estonia

04.09

Gallery: Tallinn streets before and after reconstruction

04.09

President: Personally, I would have liked to see Kallas resign

05.09

Layoffs reach software developers at startups in Estonia

05.09

Statistics Estonia: Over 11,000 job vacancies in second quarter

04.09

Some Tallinn students to attend school in the evening due to lack of space

useful information

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: