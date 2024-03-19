Tallinn's Peterburi tee renovation to start in autumn

News
Peterburi tee.
Peterburi tee. Source: Priit Mürk/ERR
News

The first stage of Tallinn's Peterburi tee reconstruction work will start in autumn between Ülemiste and Väike-Paala. Renovation of the whole road will take 3–4 years.

The city government will soon announce a tender for the first part of the work and traffic management details are being finalized, said Deputy Mayor Vladimir Svet (Center). It is likely to start after the completion of the Old Habor (Vanasadam) tramway and its traffic restrictions have been lifted.

"And I believe that somewhere around the end of the summer, the beginning of the fall, when most of the construction in the port area and the Old Habor tram construction, in general, will be finishing, we will start with Peterburi tee," he said.

As the road is wide, it will not need to be completely closed.

There is no plan to narrow the road significantly as it is an important highway, Svet said.

"There will continue to be quite a lot of vehicles [there], public transport will continue to run there and probably more and more of it. And let's not forget that Peterburi tee is an important highway that connects other major highways and transport corridors," the official said.

There are no plans to increase the number of lanes, but more sidewalks and bicycle paths will be added as well as landscaping.

"We are trying to make Peterburi tee a street, at least in the part where there is more density. We can see that especially this urban end of Peterburi tee, from the Majaka to Smuuli, around it the urban space is slowly starting to change, new workplaces are coming in, new residents are coming in, and we also have to take these changes into account," he said.

After the reconstruction, the speed will be limited to 50 km/h along the whole road.

"Of course, it has to be said that in many places where the speed limit on Peterburi tee is currently 50 (km/h), people are driving over that limit. We are trying to design the streets so that if the speed limit is 50, then 50 is the speed limit," said Svet.

The first stage of repair works stretches from Majaka to Väike-Paala. Source: Siim Lõvi /ERR

Whole road will be repaired in three to four years

Earlier plans envisioned dividing the work into two stages, but this has now been updated to four.

"The sections we need to build are very long, for a start. Secondly, they are very different," explained Svet.

For example, the section between the city limits and Kuuli tanäv is flanked by a limestone quarry and urban space cannot be developed in this area. But on the other side of the road, the space can be developed. The industrial region around Smuuli also has shopping centers.

The Ülemiste terminal will also be built in the area the first stage of construction is taking place.

"What the next stage will be, and in what order, I hope we will be able to say by the end of spring. It will take three to four years to build in total, because the volumes are not comparable to anything we have built or renovated in Tallinn," he said.

The exact costs are not known either. Mayor Mihhail Kõlvart (Center) put the estimate at €40 million several years ago.

"Inflation has certainly done its job. So let's see where we end up. We can see that different processes in the construction market can balance each other out: some things go up, others go down. A very big factor is labor," said Svet.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Helen Wright

Related

LIHTSAD UUDISED

global estonian report

listen: radio tallinn

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

19.03

Agency: Little sense in reducing felling volumes to reduce emissions

19.03

Experts: Impact of EU's Russian grain tariffs on market price will be small

19.03

Electricity prices will rise to almost €500 on Wednesday morning

19.03

Estonia's air among world's cleanest

19.03

Tallinn's Peterburi tee renovation to start in autumn

19.03

Kaja Kallas: Fighting for freedom requires strong resolve in a time of hesitation

19.03

Estonian FM expecting frozen assets agreements before European Council

19.03

Kallas in Berlin: Ukraine urgently needs weapons, ammunition

19.03

Germany replaces USA as Estonia's biggest arms supplier

19.03

Estonian defense minister cancels repressed persons' health support funding

watch: jupiter

Most Read articles

19.03

Estonia expelling Russian embassy employee

19.03

Direct flights available to over 50 destinations from Tallinn this summer

09.07

Watch again: Full videos of the XXVII Song and XX Dance Festival 'My Love'

19.03

Tallinn's Peterburi tee renovation to start in autumn

18.03

Stricter language requirements make it harder to hire teachers from abroad

19.03

Kallas in Berlin: Ukraine urgently needs weapons, ammunition

19.03

Estonia's air among world's cleanest

19.03

Gallery: Strong winds lead to formation of Triigi harbor 'ice mountain'

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo