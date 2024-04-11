Reconstruction of Pärnu highway's Kanama overpass to start this summer

The Transport Administration and GRK Eesti AS on Wednesday signed a contract for the reconstruction of the Kanama overpass of the Tallinn-Pärnu-Ikla highway.

The cost of the works is €13.8 million plus VAT, the Transport Administration said.

"The current viaduct is decades old and has depreciated, making it no longer safe, nor does it meet modern requirements. Demolishing the old structure and constructing a new one will improve traffic safety and the capacity of the junction," said Viktor Kisseljov, head of the northern department of the Transport Administration's road maintenance service.

According to Tiit Roben, CEO of contractor GRK Estonia AS, the most technically challenging part of the work at the Kanama traffic junction is the nearly 70-meter-long viaduct's concrete structure. "Since this is a very high-traffic area, the biggest challenge will be smoothly reorganizing temporary traffic during construction. We ask for understanding from all road users in this regard," Roben stated.

The new Kanama overpass will ensure the load capacity needed for transporting defense equipment or special cargoes. The ramps of the Kanama junction will be moved away from the Tallinn-Pärnu highway. This will allow for increased speeds on the main road and eliminate dangerous intersections. By eliminating the Rahula turnaround and constructing a collector road, the hazardous Rahula turnaround will be closed.

The works are planned to begin this summer, with completion expected by the end of September 2025.

The investment is co-financed by the European Commission with €5.05 million through the EstMilMob military mobility project, which aims to improve connections in the direction of the Tapa campus over the next three years. The remaining funds will come from the state budget.

--

