Reconstruction of Pärnu highway's Kanama overpass to start this summer

News
The Kanama overpass.
The Kanama overpass. Source: Transport Administration
News

The Transport Administration and GRK Eesti AS on Wednesday signed a contract for the reconstruction of the Kanama overpass of the Tallinn-Pärnu-Ikla highway.

The cost of the works is €13.8 million plus VAT, the Transport Administration said.

"The current viaduct is decades old and has depreciated, making it no longer safe, nor does it meet modern requirements. Demolishing the old structure and constructing a new one will improve traffic safety and the capacity of the junction," said Viktor Kisseljov, head of the northern department of the Transport Administration's road maintenance service.

According to Tiit Roben, CEO of contractor GRK Estonia AS, the most technically challenging part of the work at the Kanama traffic junction is the nearly 70-meter-long viaduct's concrete structure. "Since this is a very high-traffic area, the biggest challenge will be smoothly reorganizing temporary traffic during construction. We ask for understanding from all road users in this regard," Roben stated.

The new Kanama overpass will ensure the load capacity needed for transporting defense equipment or special cargoes. The ramps of the Kanama junction will be moved away from the Tallinn-Pärnu highway. This will allow for increased speeds on the main road and eliminate dangerous intersections. By eliminating the Rahula turnaround and constructing a collector road, the hazardous Rahula turnaround will be closed.

The works are planned to begin this summer, with completion expected by the end of September 2025.

The investment is co-financed by the European Commission with €5.05 million through the EstMilMob military mobility project, which aims to improve connections in the direction of the Tapa campus over the next three years. The remaining funds will come from the state budget.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Mirjam Mäekivi, Marcus Turovski

Related

LIHTSAD UUDISED

global estonian report

listen: radio tallinn

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

20:00

Reconstruction of Pärnu highway's Kanama overpass to start this summer

19:28

Opinion journey general principles to make it to the climate law

19:06

Ministry of Finance partner firm provides several options on planned loan register

18:47

Vasakpoolsed fundraising to run in European Parliament elections

18:22

Jašin: Non-citizens voting rights included in Tallinn coalition agreement

17:31

EADSE board member: Anti-doping officials' professionalism in no doubt

16:44

Prime Minister Kaja Kallas visiting Poland

16:41

The Prodigy to play Tallinn Song Festival Grounds in August

15:51

Minister discussed reducing EU bureaucratic burden on Estonian firms

15:28

Ministers apologize for examinations IT system failure

watch: jupiter

Most Read articles

09.07

Watch again: Full videos of the XXVII Song and XX Dance Festival 'My Love'

10.04

Tallinn to demolish illegally constructed building

09:57

Many Tallinn eateries may this summer have to hire staff who lack Estonian skills

10.04

German who learned Estonian: I don't believe in linguistic talent

10.04

Heat records broken in Estonia as temperatures hit 25 degrees

09.04

7 museums offering free events for Estonian language learners

11:16

Ragnar Klavan: Vassiljev is ready to defend Estonia, so he's an Estonian

10.04

Supermarket on lemonade tax: Consumer choices are already changing

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo