Some Tallinn students to attend school in the evening due to lack of space

Tallinn has six schools this year where some students will be starting their day at noon because the building cannot accommodate everyone at the same time.

"The evening shift is something of an outdated concept as the schools use a sliding timetable where new students can come to school as soon as there is enough space," said Kaarel Rundu, head of the Tallinn Education Department.

Rundu said that the schools in question do not have enough classrooms for all students to attend school at the same time, while language classes and sports often require specialized premises.

He added that this shortage of space is most acute in city center schools (Kesklinn), while Põhja-Tallinn and Lasnamäe will develop problems in the future.

The head of the Tallinn Education Department said data analysis is needed to determine where new schools are needed most.

Rundu added that the city has asked whether it would be possible to use the soon-to-be-empty building of the Ministry of Rural Affairs on Lai tänav, and initial feedback looks promising.

"We should look at Põhja-Tallinn in terms of whether we can open a new basic school there, and it is likely we will have to consider it also in Lasnamäe."

Space shortages are also solved with the help of modular buildings that come complete with all necessary communications and are installed near schools where the problem is most serious," Rundu said.

However, as many schools as have gotten modular buildings have requested them from the city. The first modular building of this kind provided by the company Ramirent was opened near the Tallinn Ristiku Basic School in 2016.

Tallinn 21st School to get a second building

The Kalamaja Basic School is looking at a new annex the architectural competition for which should be launched this year.

The Tallinn 21st School, where elementary school students are forced to attend school in two shits this year, has been promised the building at Tartu maantee 23 where it could send some of its students in the future, said Valentina Taliaru, head teacher for the elementary grades at the school.

Taliaru said that the school has been forced to teach students in shifts for the last six or seven years. She added that while the school is used to juggling shifts, it would have children attend school in the morning when their minds are fresh and studying most effective.

The Tallinn Education Department forecasts Tallinn to have 100 more first-graders next year compared to 2023. New detailed plans suggest the capital could see 35,000 new residents in the coming years.

The number of students in Tallinn's Kesklinn borough has grown from 9,418 during the 2015/2016 study year to 10,419 last schoolyear.

In all, 548 children will attend school in the evening or the so-called second shift this year in Tallinn.

