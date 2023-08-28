Svet: Finishing major projects ahead of time could land contractors bonuses

Vladimir Svet (Center).
Vladimir Svet (Center). Source: Ken Mürk/ERR
Tallinn Deputy Mayor Vladimir Svet said on the "Terevisioon" morning show Monday that the city plans to start offering incentives to companies that can finish major construction projects ahead of schedule.

Asked why Tallinn, life in which has been disrupted by several ongoing reconstruction projects, is not requiring contractors to work faster and also at night in order to have major intersections open again by the start of the schoolyear, the deputy mayor said that this is made impossible by tender conditions.

"Our problem is that the tenders specify a completion date. And we have no contractual right to obligate companies to work faster," Svet said.

He added that night work could be ordered if contractors fail to stick to the deadlines.

But Svet said that a few objects will be completed ahead of schedule, giving the example of trams 2 and 4 returning to service in early September instead of the middle of the month. Tram lines 1 and 3 to Kadriorg are expected to be relaunched from October 1.

However, it will be at least two more years before people can take a tram to the airport because of Rail Baltica construction work, Svet said.

Editor: Marcus Turovski

