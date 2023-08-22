Tallinn deputy mayor: Fall will be most difficult period for traffic

Although the major road works currently ongoing in central Tallinn will gradually come to an end between the start of September and end of November, the city's Deputy Mayor Vladimir Svet (Center) said that it will still be better to walk, cycle or use public transport there this fall.

While a lot of the roadworks will be completed by early September, the traffic situation in Tallinn city center is expected to remain difficult. "A lot of construction work will continue into the fall, which means that a number of traffic changes will remain in place. Fall will be the most difficult period from a traffic management perspective, after which the situation will start to ease," said Svet.

Tram lines 2 and 4 will begin running again from September1. Lines 1 and 3 to Kadriorg are expected to open on October 1. Bus lines 3, 40 and 55 will continue on their regular routes with a few minor exceptions. 25 of the capital's buses will continue to follow their temporary routes in September.

The fate of tram number 6, which is now temporarily running between Tondi and Kopli, remains unclear. The line will continue operating until the end of September, while the city administration discusses its future.

"One thing is clear, we are trying to find a way to maintain this tram service, because we can see that the demand is quite high," said Svet.

An experimental self-driving bus service will also be operating on the tram line side of Weizenbergi tänav in Kadriorg between September 1 and October 1.

Major intersections to be re-opened gradually

The roadworks on Pronksi tänav, which have caused a major traffic bottleneck, and the work on the section between Tartu maantee and Raua tänav, are now both nearing completion, said Jaan Tarmak, head of Tallinn Urban Environment and Public Works Department.

"We are waiting for the final concreting and asphalting work to be completed," said Tarmak.

"We expect to be able to open the section between Tartu maantee and Raua tänav with 1+1 lane from September 15. We will also allow traffic to cross the Tartu maantee tramway as soon as possible" Tarmak added.

From September 3, Vana-Kalamaja tänav will be open for traffic.

The majority of the works to reconstruct bus stops in the city center have now been completed, with only those in front of Tallinn English College continuing until the end of August.

The next phase of works is due to be completed between early and mid-October. After that, it should be possible to travel freely again along Ahtri tänav as well as the intersection of Põhja Puiestee and Kursi tänav.

It will also be possible to drive between Tondi tänav and Kotka tänav.

Work on the Narva manatee and Pronksi tänav intersection, as well as on Jõe tänav, is due for completion by October 20.

The Hobujaama intersection is expected to be open again for traffic after November 17.

Work on the Vanasadama tram line and the Tondi intersection will continue on a smaller scale through the winter, said Tarmak.

