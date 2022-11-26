Gallery: Estonian National Opera and Riigikogu trade roles for Mixed Up Day

Estonian National Opera's Mixed Up Day 2022, in which members of the national opera and members of the Riigikogu switched roles for the day. November 25, 2022.
Following a two-year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Estonian National Opera revived its annual Mixed Up Day tradition, this time trading places with members of the Riigikogu and conducting a full sitting in the Session Hall of Estonia's national parliament while MPs took the stage at Tallinn's historic Estonia Theater.

Members of the national opera filled the Session Hall of the Riigikogu in Toompea Castle on Friday, where they conducted a full length sitting in the deliberation of matters of significant national importance format under § 153 of the Riigikogu Rules of Procedure and Internal Rules Act. The sitting was chaired by President of the Riigikogu Jüri Ratas (Center), according to a press release.

Members gave presentations and debated over the present and future of the national opera, as well as examined the role of the national opera and the emotionally charged matter of a proposed addition to the Estonia Theater building. Other issues on the agenda included education, posterity and retirement.

MPs and staff from the Chancellery of the Riigikogu, meanwhile, headed to Estonia Theater, where they participated in a choir rehearsal and ballet training and prepared decorations and costumes. They also had the opportunity to try working as stage managers, lighting techs and costume dressers.

On Friday night, however, they put on a production of "My Fair Lady" for a live audience.

Estonian National Opera's Mixed Up Day 2022, in which members of the national opera and members of the Riigikogu switched roles for the day. November 25, 2022. Source: Priit Mürk/ERR

'Shared experiences create respect for other jobs'

For nearly 10 years, the Estonian National Opera has organized Mixed Up Days, job exchange events in which employees of the national opera switch jobs either internally or with another institution altogether.

"Shared experiences create understanding and respect for what is done in other institutions and job positions," the Estonian National Opera said regarding their tradition, adding that Mixed Up Days also mean fresh new ideas, learning something new as well as the mutual broadening of participants' respective worldviews.

Previous Mixed Up Days have involved trading places with SEB Bank, Estonian Public Broadcasting (ERR) as well as the Estonian Academy of Security Sciences.

Click here to watch Friday's sitting in full, which was broadcast live Friday afternoon by daily Postimees' online culture portal.

Watch the Estonian National Opera's promotional clip shared ahead of Friday's Mixed Up Day below.

--

Editor: Aili Vahtla

