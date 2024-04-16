New Tallinn government open to opera theater annex

The Estonia theater extension project.
The Estonia theater extension project. Source: QP arhitektid
The new city government will not be as rigid as its predecessor when it comes to the planned annex of the Estonia Opera Theater, while the fate of the Maarjamäe Memorial Complex remains undecided, Tallinn Deputy Mayor Kaarel Oja (SDE) said.

The Estonian National Opera, Tallinn city government and the Riigikogu have spent years debating a possible annex to the Estonia Opera Theater. Kaarel Oja, the capital's deputy mayor in charge of culture in both the previous and new city government, told ERR that the situation has now changed.

While the Center Party used to be categorically against adding an annex to the opera theater, Oja said that an agreement is now a possibility.

He said that the city is ready to discuss options and consider allowing the annex to be built on municipal land once heritage conservation questions are answered. Oja also said that a state special plan will not be necessary as relevant matters can be resolved by sitting down with partners.

The theater would like to add an annex facing Pärnu maantee and the Tammsaare Park. Kaarel Oja said that he prefers the so-called smaller option which would entail rebuilding the theater's interior or only adding a modest external extension.

He added that before any option can be seriously considered, national heritage conservation special conditions are needed. "That is the document we're waiting for today. From there, we'll get an idea of how heritage protection sees it," Oja said.

No agreement for Maarjamäe Memorial Complex

Maarjamäe Memorial. Source: Siim Lõvi /ERR

An item of the new coalition agreement for Tallinn promises to "find a solution for the Maarjamäe Memorial, working with architects and representatives of victims of repressions and in a way that respects the sanctity of the graves."

Isamaa leader Urmas Reinsalu said that his party's proposal was and remains to liquidate the best-known Soviet monument in Estonia altogether. But the debates culminated with the Social Democrats' vision making the coalition agreement. Tallinn will have to find a solution in cooperation with interest groups and experts, whereas it will have to consider the fact that people are buried there.

According to one proposal, the area could be attached to the nearby Estonian History Museum, while this would require initiative from the museum.

Kaarel Oja. Source: Siim Lõvi /ERR

Editor: Urmet Kook, Marcus Turovski

About us

New Tallinn government open to opera theater annex

