Clocks go forward by one hour on Sunday

The clocks advance one hour, early in the morning of Easter Sunday, as daylight saving time (DST) begins.

The time change happens at 3 a.m. on Sunday, March 31, which will then become 4 a.m.

The clock changed is harmonized across the EU.

DST, it is argued, allows people to have a longer amount of daylight after finishing work and to wake up closer to sunrise, which will be nearly an hour later on Sunday than it was on Saturday.

Proponents say the practice also reduces energy consumption by reducing the need for lighting and heating.

Criticisms of DST include claims that changing the clocks upsets sleep rhythms, leading to decreased productivity in the few days following a time change.

DST ends on Sunday, October 27, when the clocks go back one hour.

