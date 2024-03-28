New temperature records set on Thursday

On Thursday, the temperature rose to 16 degrees Celcius and several weather observation stations measured new temperature records.

The daily temperature record for March 28 was not broken, as 17 degrees was recorded in 2007. But local records were set today across the country.

At Pakri station, the air temperature measured 16.3 degrees, beating the previous record – 14.4 degrees – from 1973.

Elsewhere, the temperature rose above 15 degrees. It was 15.6 degrees in Narva (the previous record was 13 degrees in 1999), 15.5 degrees in Pärnu (13.8 degrees in 1973), 15.4 degrees in Harku (in 2007 14.3 degrees) and 15 degrees in Dirhami (14.5 degrees in 1973).

In Kunda, the temperature rose to 14.4 degrees on Thursday, almost 1 degree more than the previous record – 13.5 degrees – in 1999. It was 13.8 degrees in Virtsu, which is 0.2 degrees more than the previous record measured in 1973.

Vilsandi and Ristna measured 11.9 and 11.8 degrees both new records. The previous records in these places were 11.6 degrees in 1973 and 11.2 degrees in 2007, respectively.

The highest recorded air temperature in March was measured in Valga on March 30, 1968, at 18.9 degrees.

The Environmental Agency said another record may be broken before the month ends as it is forecast to be 20 degrees in South Estonia on Sunday.

