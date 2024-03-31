Sunday breaks March temperature record

News
Hepaticas.
Hepaticas.
News

This Sunday proved the warmest March day since measurements began in Estonia when 21.2 degrees Celsius were registered in Valga.

The Estonian Environment Agency said that temperatures crossed the 20-degree threshold in Southern Estonia Sunday.

At 4:25 p.m., a temperature of 21.2 degrees was recorded in Valga, which is the warmest the weather has ever been in Estonia in March.

As temperatures may climb further in the early evening, the record may fall again.

The previous record was measured also in Valga on March 30, 1968 when the thermometer read 18.9 degrees.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Marcus Turovski

Related

LIHTSAD UUDISED

global estonian report

listen: radio tallinn

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

17:54

City management in focus during first day of Tallinn coalition talks

16:55

Sunday breaks March temperature record

15:40

Gallery: Easter celebration at the Estonian Open Air Museum

15:38

Estonian WRC driver Ott Tänak scores valuable points from Kenya

15:25

Bicycles ride for free on Elron electric trains until October

15:16

Environment Agency: Dust from the Sahara Desert has reached Estonia

13:03

Current and former members talk about the Center Party's successes and failures

11:46

Kaja Kallas: I've said things that could have gone unsaid

10:05

Tartu 2024 Feature: Mari Kalkun and the spirit of Võrumaa

09:50

Young Estonian karting prodigies to start at new Champions of the Future Academy series

watch: jupiter

Most Read articles

29.03

The speech that sent Vladimir Putin flying from the room

09.07

Watch again: Full videos of the XXVII Song and XX Dance Festival 'My Love'

30.03

Estonian prime minister appears in new Netflix Cold War documentary

09:35

Former EDF chief: Western Europe does not believe Putin might attack

11:46

Kaja Kallas: I've said things that could have gone unsaid

30.03

Weather in Estonia changeable in the coming days

15:16

Environment Agency: Dust from the Sahara Desert has reached Estonia

30.03

Tallinn four-party coalition talks start on Sunday

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo