Sunday breaks March temperature record

This Sunday proved the warmest March day since measurements began in Estonia when 21.2 degrees Celsius were registered in Valga.

The Estonian Environment Agency said that temperatures crossed the 20-degree threshold in Southern Estonia Sunday.

At 4:25 p.m., a temperature of 21.2 degrees was recorded in Valga, which is the warmest the weather has ever been in Estonia in March.

As temperatures may climb further in the early evening, the record may fall again.

The previous record was measured also in Valga on March 30, 1968 when the thermometer read 18.9 degrees.

