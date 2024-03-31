Environment Agency: Dust from the Sahara Desert has reached Estonia

Saharan dust has reached Estonia as brownish and yellowish hues can be seen in the sky, the Estonian Environment Agency said.

"Dust from the Sahara Desert is over Estonia today. The sky appears pale with brownish/yellowish tints," the agency reported.

The dust is located a few kilometers above the ground in the troposphere. It poses no threat to human health near the ground level, but it may cause sunrises and sunsets to appear brighter than usual, the agency noted.

Such dust clouds pass over Estonia several times a year. Sometimes, however, the amounts of dust are so small and insignificant that they go unnoticed by the human eye.

The Sahara Desert dust has reached us due to favorable atmospheric pressure conditions, the agency remarked.

"A large low-pressure system has meandered over Western Europe, while a high-pressure system covers Southeast Europe, Eastern Europe, and Western Russia at the same time. Between them, air masses move more or less from south to north. The desert dust spread from North Africa over the Mediterranean and Central Europe northwards and has now reached Northern and Eastern Europe," the agency explained.

The transport of dust across Estonia will continue into the beginning of next week, on Monday and Tuesday. By Wednesday, precipitation will clean the air, and temperatures will drop. The air mass will change to a cleaner and colder one.

