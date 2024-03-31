Temperature to climb close to 20 degrees in Southern Estonia Sunday

Spring flowers in Saaremaa.
Spring flowers in Saaremaa. Source: Margus Muld/ERR
Sunday will be warm and largely dry, with the thermometer reading nearing 20 degrees Celsius in the south of the country. The warm weather will bring dust from the Sahara over Estonia.

There'll be intermittent could cover in the morning. Easterlies of 3-9 meters per second, with gusts hitting 12 meters per second on the coast and islands.

The day will be largely dry, with scattered showers and thunderstorms possible come evening. The wind will pick up slightly to 4-10 meters per second, while temperatures should reach 9-16 degrees and as high as 19 degrees in the south as the day progresses.

The warm air will bring dust from the Sahara over Estonia, which might cause the sky to become slightly hazy and make for a brighter-than-usual sunrise and sunset.

While early spring warmth will linger Monday and Tuesday, with average temperatures hovering around 8 degrees at night and 17 during the day on Monday, Wednesday will bring an abrupt change in the weather as sleet and even snow are forecast to return alongside near-freezing temperatures.

--

Editor: Merili Nael, Marcus Turovski

