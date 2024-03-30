Weather in Estonia changeable in the coming days

News
Early spring morning in Tallinn.
Early spring morning in Tallinn. Source: Patrik Tamm / ERR
News

Saturday's weather in Estonia will be cloudy with some showers, while the next few days are to be mostly wet, and with fluctuating temperatures.

Friday night and into Saturday was mostly dry, but the morning is forecast to bring further showers across much of the country and average temperatures of +3 to +6 degrees Celsius.

Weather map for Estonia for the morning of Saturday, March 30, 2024. Source: ERR

Temperatures will warm up to +7 to 9 degrees during the day in the north and west, and still more, to +11-12 degrees, in the southeast and center. The cloud cover will ease somewhat, though showers can remain nationwide, save for the southeast and on Saaremaa.

Light southerlies of 2-8 meters per second are forecast.

Daytime weather map in Estonia, Saturday, March 30, 2024. Source: ERR

The next few days will bring variable conditions. Rain is forecast for Sunday in places, and possibly even thunder, while the mercury will continue to rise – average ambient temperatures of around +13 degrees are forecast, and it can get as warm as +19 degrees in South Estonia.

Four-day weather outlook in Estonia, Sunday, March 31 to Wednesday, April 3, 2024. Source: ERR

The showers will ease, but not disappear completely, on the Monday only to be more widespread on Tuesday. Average ambient temperatures will fluctuate at night, from zero on Saturday night to Sunday morning, to +7 Sunday night, and +5 degrees on Monday night.

During the day, the temperatures will average +12-14 degrees on the Monday and Tuesday.

Wednesday, however, will bring a sharp drop in air temperatures to an average of just +1 degree Celsius on the Tuesday to Wednesday night, and +4 degrees daytime Wednesday. These low temperatures mean that the continued precipitation can fall as sleet or even snow.

Finally, the clocks go forward one hour at 3 a.m. on Sunday, March 31. Whereas dawn on Saturday was at 5.52 a.m, sunset at 7 p.m. exactly, on Wednesday, sun-up is at 6.40 a.m., and the sun goes down at 8.09 p.m. (Tallinn times).

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Andrew Whyte, Merili Nael

Source: 'Aktuaalne kaamera,' Kirsi Kajamäe-Novikov.

Related

LIHTSAD UUDISED

global estonian report

listen: radio tallinn

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

09:18

Clocks go forward by one hour on Sunday

08:53

Ott Tänak back in Rally Kenya thick of it after pulling out Friday

08:32

Weather in Estonia changeable in the coming days

29.03

Prime minister: Estonia made the right decision at the right time

29.03

Diplomat: NATO Allies now understand the alliance may actually be needed

29.03

Lihtsad uudised 29. märtsil

29.03

Over €100,000 already lost to fake social media account scams in 2024

29.03

Colonel: Estonia joined NATO faster than expected

29.03

Ministry wants school day to start at 9 am

29.03

Former mayor warns against firing Tallinn's Center Party supporting staff

watch: jupiter

Most Read articles

29.03

The speech that sent Vladimir Putin flying from the room

29.03

Ministry wants school day to start at 9 am

09.07

Watch again: Full videos of the XXVII Song and XX Dance Festival 'My Love'

27.03

Liquids, electronics hand luggage removal rules lifted at Tallinn Airport

28.03

Retailers struggling with significant rise in shoplifting

28.03

Driving test results hinge on individual examiners in Estonia

29.03

Prime minister: Estonia made the right decision at the right time

29.03

Former mayor warns against firing Tallinn's Center Party supporting staff

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo