Weather in Estonia changeable in the coming days

Saturday's weather in Estonia will be cloudy with some showers, while the next few days are to be mostly wet, and with fluctuating temperatures.

Friday night and into Saturday was mostly dry, but the morning is forecast to bring further showers across much of the country and average temperatures of +3 to +6 degrees Celsius.

Weather map for Estonia for the morning of Saturday, March 30, 2024. Source: ERR

Temperatures will warm up to +7 to 9 degrees during the day in the north and west, and still more, to +11-12 degrees, in the southeast and center. The cloud cover will ease somewhat, though showers can remain nationwide, save for the southeast and on Saaremaa.

Light southerlies of 2-8 meters per second are forecast.

Daytime weather map in Estonia, Saturday, March 30, 2024. Source: ERR

The next few days will bring variable conditions. Rain is forecast for Sunday in places, and possibly even thunder, while the mercury will continue to rise – average ambient temperatures of around +13 degrees are forecast, and it can get as warm as +19 degrees in South Estonia.

Four-day weather outlook in Estonia, Sunday, March 31 to Wednesday, April 3, 2024. Source: ERR

The showers will ease, but not disappear completely, on the Monday only to be more widespread on Tuesday. Average ambient temperatures will fluctuate at night, from zero on Saturday night to Sunday morning, to +7 Sunday night, and +5 degrees on Monday night.

During the day, the temperatures will average +12-14 degrees on the Monday and Tuesday.

Wednesday, however, will bring a sharp drop in air temperatures to an average of just +1 degree Celsius on the Tuesday to Wednesday night, and +4 degrees daytime Wednesday. These low temperatures mean that the continued precipitation can fall as sleet or even snow.

Finally, the clocks go forward one hour at 3 a.m. on Sunday, March 31. Whereas dawn on Saturday was at 5.52 a.m, sunset at 7 p.m. exactly, on Wednesday, sun-up is at 6.40 a.m., and the sun goes down at 8.09 p.m. (Tallinn times).

