XXIX Mustjala Festival to kick off in Saaremaa

June 25 marks the start of the 29th Mustjala Festival featuring 12 concerts by musicians from Estonia and six foreign countries.

Aare Tammesalu, art director of the festival, said that the focus is on the violin in different genres and manifestations this year. "Instruments of the era will be used to perform vital baroque, perfect beauty and harmony embodied in the works of Bach, Mozart and other greats. Emotional romantic currents will be tempered by the novel ideas of the 20th century and the cool pragmatism of the modern day," Tammesalu said, adding that as a universal instrument, the violin equally enjoys the improvisation of jazz, the momentum of swing, takes a look back in the cultural history of nations through folk music and boldly elbows its way back to the front row through funk.

The festival's opening concert at the Mustjala Day Center features violinist Paula Šumane, pianist Irina Zahharenkova and cellist Aare Tammesalu. Triin Ruubel will be performing with pianist Kärt Ruubel on June 28 at the Saare KEK in Kuressaare. Hungarian folk music group Folkansambel Pasztorhora will be playing at the Sõrve Visitation Center. The festival will be wrapped up by the Siim Aimla Funkand in Triigi.

The Muhu Wine Farm will feature Titoks on July 4, and actor Andres Raag will recite Patrick Süskind's play "The Double Bass" at the Tagaranna fishing village on July 8.

The Mustjala Festival will take place in Saaremaa June 25 to July 16.

