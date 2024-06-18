Gallery: 17th Sõru Jazz festival takes place in Hiiumaa

News
The Sõru Jazz Festival in Hiiumaa.
The Sõru Jazz Festival in Hiiumaa. Source: Rene Jakobson
News

Last week, the 17th Sõru Jazz festival took place in Hiiumaa. The festival featured 14 live concerts over four days.

This year's Sõru Jazz festival began on June 13 at the island's Orjaku harbor, with performances by the Weekend Guitar Trio and Koikson-Tärn-Mölder. On Saturday June 15, there was also a State Forest Management Center (RMK) concert tour stretching from Naistlaiu to Sarven.

The shows during the festival took place in Sõru's boathouse, where Valter Soosalu, Kaspar Kalluste's quartet and Mingo Rajandi's quintet, as well as the Miljards, Susanna Aleksandra and the Kristjan Järvi Ensemble with Duo Ruut, all took to the stage. At the boathouse, homage was also paid to jazz legend Pat Metheney, while some of the young jazz musicians involved included Rahel Talts and Karmen Rõivasepp.

The festival was rounded off by a concert at the Emmaste Church (Emmaste Immanueli kirik) entitled "Ajaväli", which, under the direction of Raun Juurikas, brought into focus a selection of timelessly songs created by Estonian composers' songs through the ages, and showing the journey of the growth of the country's domestic music culture.

 The line-up also included singer Liisi Koikson, guitarist Andre Maaker, double bassist Peedu Kass and percussionist Martin Raumann.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Kaspar Viilup, Michael Cole

Related

watch on etv

listen: radio tallinn

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

19:23

Kantar Emor: Kalev and Youtube are Estonians' favorite brands

19:10

University professor found guilty of espionage against Estonian state

18:39

Estonian teacher influencers: We want to promote teaching as a profession

18:08

Justice chancellor: PPA cannot issue digital IDs only at Selver stores

17:51

Coalition still not fully on board with borrowing money to buy ammunition

17:32

Tallinn's Kadaka puiestee to close during viaduct reconstruction

16:36

Kene Vernik: Daily routines of Estonian schools and kindergartens must change

16:00

Kristina Kallas to run for Eesti 200 party chair role

15:55

Community festival to mark World Refugee Day in Tallinn on Thursday

15:25

Gallery: 17th Sõru Jazz festival takes place in Hiiumaa

watch: jupiter

Most Read articles

19:10

University professor found guilty of espionage against Estonian state

09.07

Watch again: Full videos of the XXVII Song and XX Dance Festival 'My Love'

17.06

Animal behavior expert: Puppy yoga can traumatize dogs for life

17.06

State secretary: Kallas not obligated to resign if designated EC candidate

09:30

Every tenth Estonian suffering from gambling addiction

17.06

Inflow of cheap Chinese goods hurting Estonian traders' competitiveness

16.06

EKRE chair: We need to halve Ukraine aid, send immigrants home, cut taxes

10.06

Watch: Euro 2024 fixtures live on ERR's channels

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo