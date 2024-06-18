Gallery: 17th Sõru Jazz festival takes place in Hiiumaa

Last week, the 17th Sõru Jazz festival took place in Hiiumaa. The festival featured 14 live concerts over four days.

This year's Sõru Jazz festival began on June 13 at the island's Orjaku harbor, with performances by the Weekend Guitar Trio and Koikson-Tärn-Mölder. On Saturday June 15, there was also a State Forest Management Center (RMK) concert tour stretching from Naistlaiu to Sarven.

The shows during the festival took place in Sõru's boathouse, where Valter Soosalu, Kaspar Kalluste's quartet and Mingo Rajandi's quintet, as well as the Miljards, Susanna Aleksandra and the Kristjan Järvi Ensemble with Duo Ruut, all took to the stage. At the boathouse, homage was also paid to jazz legend Pat Metheney, while some of the young jazz musicians involved included Rahel Talts and Karmen Rõivasepp.

The festival was rounded off by a concert at the Emmaste Church (Emmaste Immanueli kirik) entitled "Ajaväli", which, under the direction of Raun Juurikas, brought into focus a selection of timelessly songs created by Estonian composers' songs through the ages, and showing the journey of the growth of the country's domestic music culture.

The line-up also included singer Liisi Koikson, guitarist Andre Maaker, double bassist Peedu Kass and percussionist Martin Raumann.

