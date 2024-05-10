Dance legends Faithless to perform in Tallinn this September

Faithless member Sister Bliss.
Faithless member Sister Bliss. Source: Press materials
English dance legends Faithless are set to perform a live show at Tallinn's Unibet Arena on September 1.

After a break of eight years, Faithless, the creators of numerous hits including "Insomnia", "God Is a DJ" and "One Step Too Far," are setting off on a new European Tour, entitled "Champion Sound." The tour will also feature Jvan Morandil, who has been responsible for creating the band's visuals since 2001.

Faithless formed in London in 1995 when multi-instrumentalist and composer Sister Bliss and producer Rollo were introduced to Maxi Jazz, who was already active in the local hip-hop scene. After Maxi Jazz passed away in 2022, Faithless have continued performing as a duo.

Faithless' debut album "Reverence" (1996) was a major hit across Europe, achieving gold and then platinum status. Their success continued with the 1998 follow-up record "Sunday 8PM." Over the years, Faithless have released a total of ten studio albums, the latest of which, "All Blessed," hit stores in 2020.

During the "Champion Sound" tour, Faithless will also be performing in Riga and Vilnius.

