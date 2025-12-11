Käärijä to headline Tallinn European Capital of Sport closing ceremony on Saturday

Tallinn's year as European Capital of Sport is set to end on Saturday (December 13), with a closing ceremony at the Song Festival Grounds (Lauluväljak) headlined by Finnish Eurovision star Käärijä.

The closing ceremony of the European Capital of Sport year begins at 6 p.m. on Saturday with a musical performance summing up the last twelve moments of sporting action in Tallinn.

Estonian performers OLLIE, INGER and Reet Linna will be on stage during the show. There will be fire dancers and more. Käärijä, who finished second at Eurovision in 2023 for Finland with the song "Cha Cha Cha," will take the stage at 7 p.m.

The event is free of charge.

Tallinn was the 25th European Capital of Sport, with the title being handed over to the Italian city of Naples for 2026.

The backbone of the European Capital of Sport year was a program of twelve themed months, during which various sports and opportunities to practice them were introduced to interested parties free of charge.

---

