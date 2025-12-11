X!

Käärijä to headline Tallinn European Capital of Sport closing ceremony on Saturday

News
Käärijä.
Käärijä. Source: Rasmus Kooskora / PS Music Agency
News

Tallinn's year as European Capital of Sport is set to end on Saturday (December 13), with a closing ceremony at the Song Festival Grounds (Lauluväljak) headlined by Finnish Eurovision star Käärijä.

The closing ceremony of the European Capital of Sport year begins at 6 p.m. on Saturday with a musical performance summing up the last twelve moments of sporting action in Tallinn.

Estonian performers OLLIE, INGER and Reet Linna will be on stage during the show. There will be fire dancers and more. Käärijä, who finished second at Eurovision in 2023 for Finland with the song "Cha Cha Cha," will take the stage at 7 p.m.

The event is free of charge.

Tallinn was the 25th European Capital of Sport, with the title being handed over to the Italian city of Naples for 2026.

The backbone of the European Capital of Sport year was a program of twelve themed months, during which various sports and opportunities to practice them were introduced to interested parties free of charge.

---

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Michael Cole

Related

news in simple estonian

Watch again: Iseoma

listen: radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

17:55

Käärijä to headline Tallinn European Capital of Sport closing ceremony on Saturday

17:10

Estonia's U-17 women's team to boycott Euro 2026 qualifier against Belarus

15:57

Estonian telecoms gearing up to raise prices next year

15:57

Estonian instructors join Norway's Legio initiative to train Ukrainian soldiers

14:49

PM and foreign minister: Estonia only has one foreign policy

14:04

Airfare hike cuts passenger numbers on Saaremaa, Hiiumaa routes

13:02

Estonian court sentences pro-Russian politician to 14 years in prison for treason Updated

12:53

KGB files trace Soviet targeting of Estonia's first president and top general

12:01

Gallery: New dictionary of standard Estonian released

11:32

US tariffs help Estonian candle business find fast-growing market on Amazon

be prepared!

Most Read articles

08.12

90-year-old singer: I sing so much that my neighbors called the police

09:18

Estonia gets a 'new' small island

10.12

President: I can no longer tolerate excessive demands made by fools

10.12

Rescue Board: Estonia now has a fully-functioning public warning system

13:02

Estonian court sentences pro-Russian politician to 14 years in prison for treason Updated

10.12

PPA and climate ministry do not support cars driving in Tallinn bus lanes

10.12

Tommy Cash wins Estonian foreign ministry's annual Cultural Award

09.12

Nationwide test of Estonia's public warning system taking place Wednesday

09.12

Experts: A good parent does not have to sacrifice joy in life to children

10.12

Estonian volunteer aid worker in Ukraine: We fear the time when we can truly grieve

public broadcasters launch news portal

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo