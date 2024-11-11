Milrem Robotics expands to Finland with new Helsinki office

Estonian autonomous systems maker Milrem Robotics has enlarged its operations by opening an office in neighboring Finland.

Trade With Estonia reports the development expands the significantly company's presence in the Nordic region and reinforces its commitment to supporting defense and security partners across Europe.

Kuldar Väärsi, CEO of Milrem Robotics, said: "Establishing an office in Helsinki is a natural progression for Milrem Robotics as we continue to grow our footprint in Europe."

"Finland's advanced tech ecosystem and strong defense industry make it an ideal location for us to innovate and collaborate with key partners. We look forward to contributing to the local economy and bringing cutting-edge robotic solutions to the region," Väärsi went on.

The company says the expansion into Finland will strengthen partnerships with Finnish defense and create tailored solutions for their forces too, while the aim is to grow the Finnish subsidiary beyond its current size.

Right now the Helsinki office employs 10 skilled professionals specializing in sales, robotics engineering and project management, including EU defense projects.

The office will also focus on program management, research and development initiatives, enhancing selection to customers of state-of-the-art unmanned ground vehicles (UGVs).

Founded in 2013, Milrem Robotics is known for its THeMIS UGV and Type-X RCV flagship products, and its contribution to the defense programs of nearly 20 nations, including Ukraine.

--

