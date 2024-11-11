X!

Milrem Robotics expands to Finland with new Helsinki office

News
A Milrem Modular Unmanned Ground System (MUGS) being tested by Estonian troops in Mali.
A Milrem Modular Unmanned Ground System (MUGS) being tested by Estonian troops in Mali. Source: mil.ee
News

Estonian autonomous systems maker Milrem Robotics has enlarged its operations by opening an office in neighboring Finland.

Trade With Estonia reports the development expands the significantly company's presence in the Nordic region and reinforces its commitment to supporting defense and security partners across Europe.

Kuldar Väärsi, CEO of Milrem Robotics, said: "Establishing an office in Helsinki is a natural progression for Milrem Robotics as we continue to grow our footprint in Europe."

"Finland's advanced tech ecosystem and strong defense industry make it an ideal location for us to innovate and collaborate with key partners. We look forward to contributing to the local economy and bringing cutting-edge robotic solutions to the region," Väärsi went on.

The company says the expansion into Finland will strengthen partnerships with Finnish defense and create tailored solutions for their forces too, while the aim is to grow the Finnish subsidiary beyond its current size.

Right now the Helsinki office employs 10 skilled professionals specializing in sales, robotics engineering and project management, including EU defense projects.

The office will also focus on program management, research and development initiatives, enhancing selection to customers of state-of-the-art unmanned ground vehicles (UGVs).

Founded in 2013, Milrem Robotics is known for its THeMIS UGV and Type-X RCV flagship products, and its contribution to the defense programs of nearly 20 nations, including Ukraine.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Andrew Whyte

Related

news in simple estonian

listen: radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

latest news

19:15

Former finance minister not paid for Škoda ad and sees no conflict of interest

18:59

Levadia crowned Estonian champions as Kalev face relegation playoff

18:41

Professor: It will take Ukraine's steppes decades to recover from the war

18:19

Free bulky waste disposal for Tallinn residents next week

17:51

Culture Ministry seeking to fill new creative work deputy secretary post

17:24

Gallery: Estonian Academy of Arts celebrates 110 years with two new buildings

16:50

Martin Mölder: Voting rights of non-citizens should be put up for referendum

16:17

Young Elva teen aspires to be most famous opera singer in the world

15:44

Milrem Robotics expands to Finland with new Helsinki office

15:21

Signe Riisalo: It is absolute poverty which we must leave behind as a society

how much will you pay?

Most Read articles

09.07

Watch again: Full videos of the XXVII Song and XX Dance Festival 'My Love'

13:22

Three cars catch fire in Tallinn's Old Town Updated

10.11

Deportation of Germans from Estonia: Who, where from and on what grounds?

08:43

European Commission requires Rail Baltica main route to be finished by 2030

10.11

Rail Baltica may not be moving passengers by 2031

08.11

Russian drone hits Estonian ambassador's residence in Kyiv

10.11

Eesti 200 urges allowing more skilled labor into Estonia

09:47

How could Trump's plans affect Estonia?

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo