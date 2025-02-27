X!

Estonia's Milrem launches HAVOC 8x8 robotic combat vehicle (RCV)

The Milrem HAVOC 8x8 RCV.
The Milrem HAVOC 8x8 RCV. Source: Milrem Robotics
Robotics and autonomous systems developer Milrem Robotics launched its highly anticipated 8×8 Robotic Combat Vehicle (RCV) at IDEX 2025.

Estonian unmanned ground vehicle (UGV) maker Milrem Robotics unveiled a new 8×8 robotic combat vehicle (RCV) concept at the IDEX 2025 defense exhibition, held in Abu Dhabi February 17-21.

"The HAVOC RCV has been engineered to deliver unparalleled agility and high-speed maneuverability, enabling commanders to project force effectively across extended distances," Kuldar Väärsi, CEO of Milrem Robotics said in a press release. "Its robust design and advanced hybrid propulsion system allow for integrating large-caliber weaponry while maintaining precision and superior lethality on the battlefield. As a versatile and reliable force multiplier, this platform redefines operational effectiveness for today's dynamic and complex combat scenarios."

According to the company, the platform has an advanced hybrid electric powertrain, which ensures an extended operational range and near-silent movement capabilities. These features enhance stealth and make the vehicle adaptable for various mission requirements.

By sharing common subsystems with other Milrem Robotics platforms, such as the Tracked RCV, HAVOC significantly reduces development, procurement and maintenance costs, ensuring cost efficiency and streamlined logistics.

The Havoc RCV is 6.5 m long, 2.7 m wide and weighs around 12 metric tons without payload. Propelled by all-wheel hybrid electric drive (HED) powertrain that offers near-silent movement capabilities, the Havoc has a maximum road speed of 110 km/h, a maximum off-road speed of 50 km/h and a range of 600 km, defense magazine ESD reported.

The RCV's roof has been designed to support any payload up to five tons. The mock-up version presented at IDEX 2025 featured a turreted 30 mm cannon, although a Milrem Robotics video presentation also showed payload modules that included a counter-unmanned aerial vehicle (C-UAV) system, an anti-tank missile launcher, counter-battery and surveillance radar fits and a turreted mortar.

Milrem Robotics Chief Sales Officer Patrick Shepherd told European Security & Defense (ESD) that the Havoc could accommodate a main weapon up to 57 mm in caliber.

--

Editor: Marcus Turovski

