Sirle Papp: The Deaf have their own language, culture and history

If we create an environment where everyone can participate through their own culture and language, that will not only strengthen cohesion in our society, but also expand our understanding and acceptance of one another, writes Estonian Association of the Deaf (EKL) chair Sirle Papp.

In recent years, the Deaf community, especially in Estonia, has taken much greater strides toward societal participation and visibility than ever before. One of the most significant steps has been the representation of sign language and Deaf culture at public events such as the Eesti Laul final, the Eurovision Song Contest and so on.

Yet, considerable misunderstandings and pushback persist, highlighting the need to address how to achieve accessibility and equal opportunities for everyone in society.

Historically, the Deaf community in Estonia has had to remain relatively in the shadows, because for years, it was believed that we had no language of our own. We were often deemed "stupid," and our native language — Estonian Sign Language (ESL) — was neither recognized nor valued.

The reality is that we're a full-fledged part of society with the same rights and opportunities as everyone else. We have our own language, our own culture and our own history. Our rights should not be less valued, even if our language is not understood by everyone.

As a Deaf person myself whose native language is Estonian Sign Language, I recognize how crucial it is for our community to be included in the most important events of everyday life, including music and cultural events.

When we talk about accessibility, you can't just talk about physical barriers, but also language barriers that prevent Deaf people from participating in society. If song festivals are meant for everyone, then it also has to be ensured that Deaf people have the opportunity to perform as well, that our language and culture are represented.

It's occasionally said that organizations involved in organizing large events don't know sign language, which limits how our community is included. But wouldn't it make sense, in such cases, to establish a separate committee composed of people who know the language and can fairly assess whether our cultural contribution fits the event?

Why should the Deaf community be the one that constantly has to prove its worth? Our culture and its representation are just as valuable as those of any other culture.

We have to put an end to the perspective that sees Deaf people as "different" and "incapable," and start recognizing that our rights are no different from those of others. We have the right and the freedom to participate in public events just like anyone else.

The representation of the Deaf community at events like song festivals is vital not just for us, but for society as a whole. If we create an environment where everyone can participate through their own culture and language, that will not only strengthen cohesion in our society, but also expand our understanding and acceptance of one another.

Our collective responsibility is to ensure that society is accessible to all — this means that everyone must have the opportunity to be seen and heard.

--

