Self-imposed gambling bans in Estonia up over a third in 5 years

The number of people in Estonia who have self-imposed gambling restrictions has risen to about 19,000, from a little over 14,000 five years ago, Delfi reported .

Jekaterina Nikitina, head of the excise department at the Tax and Customs Board (EMTA), said: "In the past five years, the number of people with restrictions has increased by about 5,000, or more precisely, by 4,984 people."

This represents a rise of nearly 36 percent.

Restrictions can only be self-imposed by a gambler and not put in place by a family member or anyone else regardless of any problems the individual may be battling with – nor can they be imposed on all types of gambling.

Lottery scratch cards, for instance, cannot be subject to self-restriction, though use of most other games of chance including table games at online and offline casinos, the regular lottery, sports betting and skill games, including the various varieties of poker, can be voluntarily restricted, the EMTA said.

Once imposed and entered on the gambling restriction register, the decision cannot be reversed.

Nikitina noted that a person must choose a period of restriction of between six and 36 months, and must separately apply to be removed from the list once that time has elapsed. The restriction does not end automatically and cannot be terminated at will during the validity period.

Imposing the restrictions can be done via EMTA's self-service portal.

Gambling operators licensed in Estonia cannot permit people to play with them if subject to a ban, including a self-imposed one.

EMTA's list of legal gambling operators inside Estonia is here.

More information in English on how to set self-imposed gambling restrictions is here.

