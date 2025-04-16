X!

Australian casino businessman files €3.2 million claim over failed kidnap

Harju County courthouse in Tallinn.
Harju County courthouse in Tallinn. Source: Siim Lõvi/ERR
One of the largest damages claims in Estonian legal history has been filed at the first-tier Harju County Court, Eesti Ekspress reported.

Australian cryptocurrency gaming billionaire Tim Heath is suing for over €3.2 million in compensation after a foiled kidnap attempt last summer. The damages cover expenses incurred for his security after the incident.

Heath, 46, is also seeking compensation for moral damage, leaving the amount up to the court. His lawyer, Lembit Tedder, said around a million euros would be reasonable based on international precedent.

Tedder has also asked the court to seize all assets belonging to the four men charged in the attempt, to secure the civil claim, which he called "a relatively clear-cut matter."

Of the four suspects, two—both Azeri nationals—have been apprehended abroad and handed over to Estonian authorities. The other two remain at large. If apprehended, the lawsuit will be extended to include them, Eesti Ekspress said.

Defense lawyer Urmas Simon, acting for one of the accused, called the suit "utopian" at a recent court hearing. Sven Sillari, acting for the other defendant, said the claim had and that: "We will be acquitted!"

The attack took place on the evening of Monday, July 29, last year in the Old Town. The suspects had been posing as painter-decorators to access the stairwell of an apartment building.

The attempted kidnapping happened just over a week before the grand opening of the Bombay Club, a high-roller casino also on Rataskaevu. The accused had bought equipment days earlier from a hardware store and planned to take their target to a hideout in the Kakerdaja bog, about 65 kilometers from Tallinn, before attempting to extort money.

The attack failed and the suspects fled on foot. A passport belonging to one was found in the abandoned getaway vehicle, which had been rented via the Bolt platform. The Kakerdaja property, in Anija municipality, was rented via Airbnb, making their movements easier to trace.

Heath is a founder of the Yolo Group, which includes cryptocurrency-based casinos and sports betting platforms. His companies have been shirt sponsors for several English Premier League teams. He is also known for helping to develop cricket in Estonia.

--

Editor: Andrew Whyte

Australian casino businessman files €3.2 million claim over failed kidnap

