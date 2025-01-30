X!

Search operation launched after man falls from Tallinn-Helsinki ferry

News
Tallink's Victoria I.
Tallink's Victoria I. Source: Tallink Grupp/Marko Stampehl
News

A search and rescue operation at sea launched in the Gulf of Finland Wednesday after a man fell overboard from a scheduled Tallinn-Helsinki ferry has not led to the individual being found, Helsingin Sanomat reported.

The man reportedly fell overboard from the ferry Victoria I as it neared Helsinki on Wednesday afternoon.

Marika Nöjd, communications director at Tallink's subsidiary Silja Oy, confirmed that the person who fell overboard was an adult male, but could not disclose his age or nationality.

According to Finnish maritime rescue director Tommi Karppi, the incident occurred at 3:05 p.m., but was only reported about an hour and a half later, due to due to the fact that the man's absence had not been immediately noticed by his companions.

Once reported, a search was initiated.

On board surveillance camera recordings confirmed that the individual had fallen overboard.

Karppi could not confirm whether it the incident involved an accidental fall or a deliberate jump but noted that the man did not have any flotation devices.

According to Nöjd, the man's companions only noticed his disappearance once the ferry had arrived at port. She added that no one had apparently witnessed him falling, but added that: "No one can accidentally fall into the sea from this ferry."

The Victoria I arrived in port at 4:30 p.m.

The rescue operation involved the Finnish border guard helicopter VL Turva and a coast guard patrol boat.

After yielding nothing, the search was called off at 7:00 p.m. on Wednesday evening.

According to the maritime rescue director, the dark conditions made the search too difficult to continue.

The Victoria I is owned and operated by Tallink and plies the Tallinn-Helsinki route, with the Estonian capital its registered home port.

--

Editor: Andrew Whyte, Valner Väino

Source: Helsingin Sanomat

