Estonian hospitality group welcomes rise in Finnish high school senior trips

For decades, Finnish high school seniors have marked the end of their school years with a cruise to Stockholm. In recent years, however, an increasing number are choosing to head to Tallinn to party, providing a much-needed off-season boost to the city's hotel industry.

Classes are already out for Finnish high school seniors, for whom February is the time to prepare for their final exams. For decades, students would traditionally party before their exams on a cruise to Stockholm, but in recent years, soon-to-be-grads have increasingly opted to take a trip to Tallinn instead, reported ETV's "Aktuaalne kaamera."

This year, more than 17,000 graduating seniors are expected to travel to the Estonian capital, on 24-hour trips with a price tag of nearly €190. These party trips are organized by the company Abi Goes Tallinn (AGT).

According to two seniors arriving at the Port of Tallinn, Abi Goes Tallinn had nine trips, and all of them were full.

"We are partying and drinking some long drinks," said Nikola, who described the trip as their "graduation — almost" party.

"Our whole high school is coming here, so it's nice to be together one last time," acknowledged Vilho.

Tallinn Creative Hub is serving as the venue for a massive nightly party with nearly 1,800 Finnish high school seniors — complete with a karaoke bar, a beer bingo tournament and performances by Finnish artists like Isac Elliot.

AGT brand manager Veikka Partanen says musicians are initially taken aback when they learn they'll be performing for nine consecutive nights.

"It's a different crowd than, say, a festival in summer in Finland," Partanen highlighted. "It's a different crowd, because these people, they share a common feeling of something great — high school coming to an end — and then celebrating that together."

The energy in there, he added, just builds and builds each night.

Hotel representatives in town say that there have been fewer issues with Finnish youth, and while sometimes they might ride scooters down the hallways, that's nothing to worry about.

"Let's just say that everyone who visits Estonia in February is purely a blessing, because, let's be honest, we're not exactly people's number one winter destination," admitted Killu Maidla, managing director of the Estonian Hotel and Restaurant Association (EHRL).

"So we welcome everyone who also visits Estonia in January, February and March," she added.

Hotels might not rake in much profit from these youth trips, but they provide a much-needed boost during the off-season, when hotels still have to pay staff and keep hotel rooms heated.

According to Tallink sales director Marina Jõgi, AGT trips end up benefiting the entire tourism sector, even though 18-year-olds' spending doesn't compare to that of adults.

Jõgi noted that the organizers offer the seniors several options for things to do as they wait for their ferry home the day after the party.

"These Finnish youths actually come from all over Finland, not just from Helsinki or the Helsinki metro area — they're coming from further away too," the sales director explained.

"For many, this is their first time visiting Estonia," she highlighted. "We really hope their first visit, their first impressions will be positive, so that they'll come back again soon."

