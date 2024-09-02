Gallery: Tallinn Urban Space Festival takes over Linnahall

Tallinn Urban Space Festival 2024.
Tallinn Urban Space Festival 2024. Source: Ken Mürk/ERR
This year's Tallinn Urban Space Festival took place over the weekend (August 29 to September 1). The festival was brought to a close on Sunday evening with a concert from Estonian hip-hop artist Eik along with Maris Pihlap, Mattias Tirmas and Maria Kallastu.

This year's Tallinn Urban Space Festival focused on the city's maritime areas. Most of the program was concentrated around Linnahall. The program included a series of discussion groups, workshops, concerts and much more. There was also a night cinema at Linnahall.

In 2022 and 2023, the festival took place on Tallinn's Rävala puiestee.

