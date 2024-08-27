Tallinn to celebrate Baltic Sea Day with special events program

News
Midsummer party in North Tallinn on June 22, 2024.
Midsummer party in North Tallinn on June 22, 2024. Source: Ken Mürk/ERR
News

This Thursday (August 29) Tallinn will mark Baltic Sea Day with a program of events including coastal clean-up activities and educational workshops near Linnahall.

Baltic Sea Day, held annually, aims to raise awareness about the sea's environmental condition and cultural importance.

The day will begin at 3 p.m. with a waste clean-up operation, followed by workshops ranging from a masterclass on sorting and recycling waste to a research presentation on microplastics and benthic formula. The Estonian Maritime Museum will facilitate craft activities and offer visitors a chance to meet marine archaeologists.

At 5 p.m. there will be a panel discussion featuring expert marine biologists and marine ecologists. The program will end with a special event, "How to Look at the Sea?", which will encourage participants to look beyond Tallinn's postcard skyline and give their attention to the sea.

Mayor Jevgeni Ossinovski (SDE) emphasized the centrality of the Baltic Sea to Tallinn's identity and development as a city, highlighting the importance of environmental conservation.

"The Baltic Sea has given us much, and it is our duty to protect it. Everyone can do something small … whether it's disposing of litter properly, participating in clean-up efforts, or taking steps to reduce household chemicals or pharmaceutical waste entering the sea," he said in a statement.

Also on Thursday, World Cleanup Estonia is collaborating with the Põhja-Tallinn District to organize another clean-up campaign followed by an environmental hike along Pikakari Beach and Paljassaare Peninsula, starting from 1 p.m.

This year the Urban Space Festival (Linnaruumifesival), August 29 to September 1, also focuses on Tallinn's coastline. The festival's opening concert features the Tallinn Police Orchestra's swing band, among others, and will begin at 6 p.m.

More details on Tallinn's Baltic Sea Day program are available here.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Helen Wright

Related

news in simple estonian

listen: radio tallinn

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

19:20

Estonian midfielder Henrik Ojamaa retires from international football

18:55

Tallinn to celebrate Baltic Sea Day with special events program

18:33

Watch live: 2024 Paralympic Games opening ceremony in Paris

17:55

Deputy mayor: Tallinn's Old Town needs to attract locals, not just tourists

17:17

South Africa, Nigeria inter-country ride requests halted due to 'Bolt war'

17:11

Email sent by University of Tartu hints at possible reinstatement of tuition

16:46

Cyclist Rein Taaramäe: La Vuelta hottest stages thankfully over

16:29

Drop in fuel prices driven by decreased demand in global market

16:15

Henn names 26-man squad for Estonia's Nations League openers

15:46

Kristjan Ilves third in Nordic Combined Summer Grand Prix in Austria

watch: jupiter

Most Read articles

26.08

Average salary exceeds €2,000 in Estonia Updated

09.07

Watch again: Full videos of the XXVII Song and XX Dance Festival 'My Love'

26.08

Dairies: Effect of potential Chinese tariffs on Estonia indirect

08:35

Leo Kunnas: Ukraine was expecting Russia to redeploy troops to Kursk

26.08

Tallinn Fringe Festival: The local-international balancing act fighting old mindsets

26.08

August-related superstitions in Estonia stubborn to fade

26.08

Estonia's zero budget brings many proposals, but less savings

12:43

Swedbank: Economic recovery slower than expected in Estonia

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo