Tallinn to celebrate Baltic Sea Day with special events program

This Thursday (August 29) Tallinn will mark Baltic Sea Day with a program of events including coastal clean-up activities and educational workshops near Linnahall.

Baltic Sea Day, held annually, aims to raise awareness about the sea's environmental condition and cultural importance.

The day will begin at 3 p.m. with a waste clean-up operation, followed by workshops ranging from a masterclass on sorting and recycling waste to a research presentation on microplastics and benthic formula. The Estonian Maritime Museum will facilitate craft activities and offer visitors a chance to meet marine archaeologists.

At 5 p.m. there will be a panel discussion featuring expert marine biologists and marine ecologists. The program will end with a special event, "How to Look at the Sea?", which will encourage participants to look beyond Tallinn's postcard skyline and give their attention to the sea.

Mayor Jevgeni Ossinovski (SDE) emphasized the centrality of the Baltic Sea to Tallinn's identity and development as a city, highlighting the importance of environmental conservation.

"The Baltic Sea has given us much, and it is our duty to protect it. Everyone can do something small … whether it's disposing of litter properly, participating in clean-up efforts, or taking steps to reduce household chemicals or pharmaceutical waste entering the sea," he said in a statement.

Also on Thursday, World Cleanup Estonia is collaborating with the Põhja-Tallinn District to organize another clean-up campaign followed by an environmental hike along Pikakari Beach and Paljassaare Peninsula, starting from 1 p.m.

This year the Urban Space Festival (Linnaruumifesival), August 29 to September 1, also focuses on Tallinn's coastline. The festival's opening concert features the Tallinn Police Orchestra's swing band, among others, and will begin at 6 p.m.

More details on Tallinn's Baltic Sea Day program are available here.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!