Gallery: Enn Põldroos mural unveiled at Pelgulinn High School

A mural by Estonian artist Enn Põldroos from 1916 has been unveiled at Pelgulinn High School in Tallinn after a restoration by Estonian Academy of Arts' students.

The mural "Elurõõm" was created in the secco technique and by Põldroos himself, the school director Tõnu Piibur said.

He said the school's architect, Udo Ivask, had invited his good friend Enn Põldroos to the school foyer in 1961 and said that, since it was too empty, the artist should create something for the space.

"Põldroos created this mural on the wall from construction debris and earth materials found around the building, and he himself said there's not a single gram of Soviet art in it," said Piibur.

The restoration was carried out by second-year students from the Estonian Academy of Arts, with participation from Pelgulinn High School students.

"One day at the start of the school year, I gathered the courage and called Enn Põldroos to ask if he remembered the work, what the idea behind it was, and what its name was—and over the phone, Enn Põldroos decided to name it Joy of Life," Piibur said.

