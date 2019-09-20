ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutamist jätkates nõustute kõikide ERR-i veebilehtede küpsiste seadetega
British photographer Jimmy Nelson photographs Estonia's Seto people

Setos Evelin Leima and Maria Grünberg, as captured by British photographer Jimmy Nelson. Source: Jimmy Nelson/Fotografiska Tallinn/Facebook
While in Estonia earlier this month, acclaimed British photographer Jimmy Nelson, whose work was on display at Fotografiska Tallinn's opening exhibition, traveled to the Setomaa region in Southeastern Estonia to photograph the Seto people.

"On a recent visit to my exhibition at Fotografiska Tallinn, I had the privilege to visit the Seto people of Southern Estonia," Nelson wrote on his Facebook page. "This unexpected extraordinary day with these beautiful people opened up a whole new world of cultural documentation closer to home in Europe."

"The Setos have lived for centuries on the border of two large cultures in the East and the West: the Republic of Estonia and the Russian Federation," he wrote in another post. "These proud peoples have been determined to keep their customs and follow their beliefs despite tumultuous changes on their borders over the past decades."

The Stockholm-based Fotografiska opened a new location in Tallinn this June.

Part of its opening exhibition was Jimmy Nelson's "Homage to Humanity" series, which takes viewers on an incredible journey to some of the most remote and beautiful places in the world.

Click here to see more of Nelson's photos from Setomaa on Fotografiska Tallinn's Facebook page.

-

Editor: Aili Vahtla

setojimmy nelsonphotography


