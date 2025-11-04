X!

French multimedia artist Josèfa Ntjam opens new exhibition in Tallinn

Josèfa Ntjam, matter gone wild, 2023, still video #1.
Josèfa Ntjam, matter gone wild, 2023, still video #1. Source: Josèfa Ntjam, ADAGP, Paris, 2023
This November, a new solo exhibition by French multimedia artist Josèfa Ntjam, inviting visitors on a multilayered sensory journey opens at Fotografiska in Tallinn.

Weaving together stories of historical movements that have empowered the oppressed, Josèfa Ntjam's new exhibition, opens a door toward possible futures – a fluid and poetic presentation filled with hybrid forms, diverse media and endless dialogues.

Opening on November 7, "Futuristic Ancestry: Warping Matter and Space-time(s)" by Josèfa Ntjam brings together sculptures, video installations and photomontages. Ntjam's work draws on the history and mythologies of the African diaspora, independence movements, and anti-colonial and liberatory ideas.

Her practice intertwines historical events and narratives that reveal how depictions of resistance and liberation evolve over time, continuously shifting in meaning.

"Ntjam's exhibition offers both a visual and intellectual experience," said Maarja Loorents, co-founder and head of exhibitions at Fotografiska Tallinn. "It brings together history, art, science, and imagination in a way that feels deeply resonant, prompting us to ask: Who does history belong to, and which stories do we choose to remember?"

Josèfa Ntjam will be in Tallinn for the exhibition's opening tour on Thursday, November 6 at 6 p.m.

The exhibition will remain on display at Fotografiska until spring 2026.

More information about the exhibition can be found here.

Alongside Ntjam's exhibition, Fotografiska Tallinn also presents the large-scale group show "SPACE – A Visual Journey" and photographer Emilia Bergmark-Jiménez's powerful and intimate exhibition "To Be Born and to Give Birth."

---

Editor: Michael Cole

