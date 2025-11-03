X!

Estonian Refugee Council's humanitarian conference focuses on sector's key issues

News
The Estonian Refugee Council's humaitarian conference in 2024.
The Estonian Refugee Council's humaitarian conference in 2024. Source: Arno Mikkor
News

This Thursday, November 6, the Estonian Refugee Council is set to host its annual international humanitarian conference in Tallinn. Institutional reforms, the funding crisis, digital transformation, and access to areas affected by crises will all be on the agenda.

Now in its third year, the conference brings together experts from international organizations across the world to discuss the development and future of humanitarian action.

According to Eero Janson, director of the Estonian Refugee Council, the humanitarian field has reached a turning point – resources are shrinking, crises are deepening, and the global political landscape is becoming increasingly complex.

"In the current situation, it is no longer possible to continue as before. The need for cuts is substantial, and there is growing discussion about a so-called 'reset' of the humanitarian sector. To achieve this, we must seek innovative solutions, make smart use of new technological opportunities, and work together more strategically and openly so that aid truly reaches the most vulnerable," said Janson.

He emphasized the importance of bringing together experts and practitioners to exchange experiences and jointly explore ways forward in a changing environment.

The opening address at the conference will be delivered by Tammam Aloudat, CEO of The New Humanitarian, one of the leading international publications in the humanitarian field.

More information about the Estonian Refugee Council's 2025 humanitarian conference, including the full program, is available here.

The conference will be held in English at Fotografiska Tallinn on Thursday, November 6.

---

Follow ERR News on Facebook and X and never miss an update!

Editor: Michael Cole

Related

news in simple estonian

Watch again: Iseoma

listen: radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

19:56

Vandals deface memorials in Ida-Viru County's Blue Hills

19:54

Tartu celebrates Latvian language and culture with November festival

19:45

Estonian Refugee Council's humanitarian conference focuses on sector's key issues

19:34

Riigikogu committee to check defense and security officials' declarations of interest

19:10

'Eurovision fans are everywhere:' Puuluup get US audiences dancing to Estonian zombie-folk

18:36

Moby announces summer 2026 Tartu show

17:54

Justice chancellor: Amendment would allow arbitrary electricity price hikes

17:12

Kaspar Viilup: PÖFF lets us dream of those films we never end up seeing

16:39

Christian Veske: A free society does not fear diversity

16:22

Estonia's fuel sellers running out of ammunition in price war

be prepared!

Most Read articles

02.11

Russian border guard boat flies Wagner Group flag on Narva River Updated

31.10

EDF intelligence head: Pokrovsk not ready to fall in the next few days

01.11

Estonia halves surveillance permits, number of people tracked still steady

02.11

Finnish comic Ismo Leikola the face of Visit Estonia campaign

02.11

'Large aerial bomb' found in Ida-Viru County on Sunday to be detonated

02.11

E-cigarette use among Estonian youth is among Europe's highest

01.11

50 years later, Kumu recreates revolutionary Soviet-era Estonian art show

01.11

Estonia's inflation finally showing signs of slowing

09:32

Estonian police believe sale of powerful electric scooters should be curbed

08:22

Riigikogu report claims former EDF commanders tried to shift responsibilities

public broadcasters launch news portal

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo