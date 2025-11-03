Estonian Refugee Council's humanitarian conference focuses on sector's key issues

This Thursday, November 6, the Estonian Refugee Council is set to host its annual international humanitarian conference in Tallinn. Institutional reforms, the funding crisis, digital transformation, and access to areas affected by crises will all be on the agenda.

Now in its third year, the conference brings together experts from international organizations across the world to discuss the development and future of humanitarian action.

According to Eero Janson, director of the Estonian Refugee Council, the humanitarian field has reached a turning point – resources are shrinking, crises are deepening, and the global political landscape is becoming increasingly complex.

"In the current situation, it is no longer possible to continue as before. The need for cuts is substantial, and there is growing discussion about a so-called 'reset' of the humanitarian sector. To achieve this, we must seek innovative solutions, make smart use of new technological opportunities, and work together more strategically and openly so that aid truly reaches the most vulnerable," said Janson.

He emphasized the importance of bringing together experts and practitioners to exchange experiences and jointly explore ways forward in a changing environment.

The opening address at the conference will be delivered by Tammam Aloudat, CEO of The New Humanitarian, one of the leading international publications in the humanitarian field.

More information about the Estonian Refugee Council's 2025 humanitarian conference, including the full program, is available here.

The conference will be held in English at Fotografiska Tallinn on Thursday, November 6.

---

