Estonian Refugee Council collecting urgent donations to help Ukrainians endure bitter cold

The Estonian Refugee Council is now collecting urgent donations to purchase generators, fuel and other essential supplies for transit centers in the Dnipro, Kharkiv, and Zaporizhzhia regions of Ukraine.

The situation in Ukraine is now extremely critical. With Russian forces systematically targeting energy infrastructure across the country, President Zelenskyy has declared a state of emergency in Ukraine's energy sector.

Electricity supplies are unreliable, with frequent power outages, leaving many homes barely warmer than the winter streets outside. Temperatures remain bitterly cold, dropping as low as -20°C in some areas.

In Kyiv, people are relying on large temporary tents set up on the streets, where they can stay warm, drink hot tea, use the internet, and charge their devices. These warming centers also provide emotional support to help people cope under extreme conditions.

Many people are forced to leave their homes due to ongoing attacks. The harsh cold only adds to an already dire situation.

The Estonian Refugee Council (ERC) is therefore collecting donations to purchase generators, fuel and other essential supplies for transit centers in the Dnipro, Kharkiv, and Zaporizhzhia regions so that work can continue there and people fleeing the war can receive the support they need at this critical moment.

According to the ERC, regular donations have the greatest and most lasting impact. They enable the organization to respond quickly and keep providing life-saving aid without disruptions.

Transit centers provide comprehensive support to those fleeing the war

Since June 1 last year, nearly 147,000 people have been evacuated from frontline areas to safer regions, including over 16,500 children and more than 5,000 people with limited mobility. The largest numbers of evacuees are hosted in centers in Pavlohrad and Voloske in Dnipropetrovsk region, as well as in the city of Lozova in Kharkiv region.

Forecasts suggest that the number of internally displaced persons (IDPs) in Ukraine could exceed half a million in 2026, all of whom will need support – in their new homes, transit centers and temporary accommodation.

Currently, Ukraine has 21 operational transit centers. People there receive comprehensive assistance: essential supplies, medical and psychological support, as well as legal and social help. At the Dnipro evacuation center, the Estonian Refugee Council is helping people who have fled the war by providing cash-based humanitarian aid to cover basic needs in crisis situations.

Due to the extreme sub-zero temperatures and intensified attacks, transit centers and temporary shelters for IDPs are facing ongoing heating and energy shortages.

More information about how to donate to support Ukrainians is available here.

