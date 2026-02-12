X!

Estonian Refugee Council organizing charity winter swim to support Ukraine

Winter swimmers (Photo is illustrative).
This February, the Estonian Refugee Council is organizing a winter swimming challenge in support of Ukraine to raise awareness of the extreme conditions people are facing and collect donations to support those affected.

This February marks four years since the start of Russia's full-scale war in Ukraine. The current winter has been exceptionally difficult for Ukrainians due to intensified Russian attacks and the severe weather conditions.

The Estonian Refugee Council's winter swimming challenge runs throughout February.

Everyone is invited to take a dip in the cold water at a designated safe swimming spot and share their experiences on social media. As part of the challenge, the Estonian Refugee Council also encourages donations to support crisis and evacuation centers in Ukraine.

More information about the event can be found on the Facebook page here.

Joint swims will also take place on two days in Tallinn, where participants also have access to a heated sauna:

Logi sauna, Tallinn – Thursday, February 26, 4 p.m. to 8 p.m.
Lennusulps, Tallinn – Saturday, February 28, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Entry to the saunas is granted with a donation to the Estonian Refugee Council, which will go toward supporting evacuation and crisis centers in Ukraine.

Estonian Refugee Council. Source: Estonian Refugee Council

Evacuation centers established for people fleeing the war provide comprehensive support.

Currently, there are 21 evacuation centers operating across Ukraine. People can receive essential items, medical and psychological assistance, as well as legal and social support. In addition, temporary crisis centers have been set up in Kyiv and other major cities, where people can keep warm, have hot tea, access the internet and charge their devices.

However, evacuation centers, crisis centers and temporary accommodation for internally displaced people are currently facing ongoing heating and energy supply problems due to extreme sub-zero temperatures and intensified Russian attacks.

The Estonian Refugee Council is collecting donations to purchase generators, fuel and other essential supplies to ensure the centers can continue operating and that people fleeing the war receive vital support at critical moments.

More information about the Estonian Refugee Council's work in Ukraine, including how to donate, can be found here.

Editor: Michael Cole

