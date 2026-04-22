X!

Door to door campaign to raise money for orphanage nets €100,000 in a single day

News
A SOS Children's Village property.
A SOS Children's Village property. Source: ERR
News

Student summer work program charity campaign Spring Knock raised more than €100,000 in just one day to renovate homes for children at SOS Children's Village. Still, the door-to-door canvassing raised questions for some.

Southwestern Advantage is a student summer work program under which participants travel to both Canada and the United States to sell books.

On Saturday, students in the program organized the Spring Knock (Kevadkoputus) charity campaign in Estonia, whose goal was to raise €100,000 in a single day by going door to door. The donations went toward renovating homes for children living in SOS Children's Village facilities across Estonia.

One of the event organizers and a Southwestern member, Hardo Hansar, said the fundraising goal had been met and that the donations went directly to charity. He added that Southwestern would not receive a single euro from the money collected.

On Saturday, however, a post appeared on the social media platform Threads in which a user named Jana shared her frustration. She wrote that she did not understand why a university student from Tallinn University, whom she did not know, would want to enter her apartment building at 9:30 a.m. Jana was not the only person approached for donations by someone introducing themselves as a university student while failing to mention the Southwestern program. As a result, it was the universities, rather than Southwestern, that drew criticism.

Hansar confirmed that the fundraising campaign had not been organized by any university. Monika Maljukov, a communications specialist at Tallinn University, also said the university had no connection to the initiative.

Hansar added that the students in fact had a specific script they were supposed to use when speaking at the door. "Our sales script specifically states that Spring Knock is an event organized by Southwestern's summer program, in which Estonian students collect as many donations as possible in one day for a specific cause," he said.

Hansar explained that how clearly the campaign was explained depended on the student and that the communication lapse may have been caused by nerves.

Hansar acknowledged that, in addition to raising donations, the goal of the partnership was also to give students practice going door to door. That is because students heading to the United States and Canada will also sell books door to door there. "Most students have never encountered anything like this before," he said.

Hansar said that because SOS Children's Village is fairly well known in Estonia, people tend to trust the students who come to their doors more readily.

A total of 179 students went door to door across Estonia on Saturday. Those who could not take part but still want to sell books will be seen going door to door next Saturday. There are nearly 20 such students.

Southwestern has organized Spring Knock for nearly 18 years. SOS Children's Village has been the organization's partner on nearly 16 occasions.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and X and never miss an update!

Editor: Marcus Turovski, Mari Peegel

Related

simple news in estonian

listen: radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

12:58

Photos: President Alar Karis on a visit to Greece

12:25

Tallinn plans to demolish historic Pollinator Highway electricity pylons

11:53

Number of Russian 'shadow fleet' ships anchored off Estonia has halved

11:35

Criminal investigation opened into Narva Orthodox High School

11:18

Minister: Estonia looking at larger missile procurement to compensate for US delays

10:55

Tallinn Airport CEO: Estonia has too many airports

10:53

Martin Rump second on GT3 Nürburgring debut, ahead of Max Verstappen

10:21

Door to door campaign to raise money for orphanage nets €100,000 in a single day

10:00

Major ammunition plant in Estonia to be built by Turkish company Updated

09:57

Official: Estonia taking a stake in airBaltic still not on the table

be prepared!

Most Read articles

21.04

Estonia's population declines for the second year in a row

20.04

Hungarian researcher stays in Estonia as others consider returning home

21.04

US has paused Estonia's ammunition supplies until end of Iran conflict, says minister

10:00

Major ammunition plant in Estonia to be built by Turkish company Updated

21.04

US Embassy in Estonia 'strongly condemns' Holocaust memorial vandalism

21.04

Estonia's local governments boosting birth grants to attract families

20.04

Estonian politicians: Zelenskyy's remarks on the Baltics echo Kremlin line

19.04

Baltics block Slovakia's Fico from using airspace to get to Russia for May 9

07:30

Russian authorities remove monument to Estonian victims of Soviet deportations Updated

21.04

Estonian experts: US arms halt forces turn to other manufacturers

public broadcasters launch news portal

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo