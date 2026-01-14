X!

Fotografiska Tallinn opens exhibition in European Capital of Culture 2026 Oulu

Visitors to the 2026 European Capital of Culture Oulu will have chance to see the group photography exhibition "PLAY" by Fotografiska Tallinn.

Finnish city Oulu is the 2026 European Capital of Culture (ECOC). As part of the events to mark the ECOC year, the group exhibition "PLAY" by Fotografiska Tallinn will be open from January 14 until the end of 2026.

"PLAY" brings together works from 18 international artists. In combination, they form a multidisciplinary journey through play, approaching it both as a source of joy and distraction, as well as a deeply human form of expression and a non-verbal language.

"PLAY" is curated by Fotografiska Tallinn's Brand and Artistic Director Jorven Viilik, who describes the exhibition as an exploration of playfulness and an essential way of perceiving life. "Play is a different way of being present – it reflects the space we allow ourselves and the permission to explore and experiment, regardless of age," said Viilik.

Margit Aasmäe. Source: Kirke Ert/ERR

The exhibition is Fotografiska Tallinn's first ever in Finland.

"From the very beginning, Fotografiska Tallinn has had a strong regional presence, and it feels meaningful to bring this exhibition directly to Finnish audiences. It is part of our broader way of thinking regionally – for example, this year we are launching an annual Emerging Artists exhibition, offering a platform to artists at the beginning of their creative journeys and strengthening collaboration across the region," said Margit Aasmäe, executive director and co-founder of Fotografiska Tallinn.

The exhibition will be on display in Oulu's Pekuri shopping quarter from January 14 until December 31. After the Finnish city passes on its title as European Capital of Culture, "PLAY" will be shown at Fotografiska Tallinn in the Estonian capital.

More information about the exhibition is available on the Fotografiska and Oulu2026 websites.

---

Editor: Michael Cole, Kaspar Villup

