Tartu 2024 leading new project to strengthen long-term impact of European Capital of Culture

Tartu 2024 is to lead "ECoC Echo," a nine-country joint initiative aiming to strengthen the long-term impact of being European Capital of Culture beyond the title year. ECoC Echo will focus on developing solutions to help strengthen the cultural sector, promote regional development and international cooperation in the nine countries involved.

"The preparation and implementation of a European Capital of Culture has provided a powerful boost to the cultural life and economy of many regions. It is equally important now to direct that momentum into sustainable long-term development," said Sille Talvet-Unt, representative of Tartu 2024 and ECoC Echo project lead.

Participating countries will begin developing strategies to retain the networks, knowledge, and energy gained during their ECoC year. The goal is to identify effective ways to embed the legacy of the ECoC into local development frameworks, supporting regional growth and evolving systems of cultural governance.

"ECoC Echo offers a unique opportunity to learn from both previous and upcoming Capitals of Culture and to bring new knowledge to our cities in the fields of cultural management and international cooperation," Talvet-Unt added.

The total budget of the project is approximately €2.27 million, shared between the nine participating countries and their 12 partner organizations. As part of the project, ECoC development strategies will be updated to ensure the implementation of agreed long-term objectives. The final results will be presented at the end of 2028 in Bourges, France, to coincide with the launch of the next European Capital of Culture year.

The project brings together past, present and future European Capitals of Culture: Leeuwarden 2018 (Netherlands), Novi Sad 2022 (Serbia), Veszprém 2023 (Hungary), Tartu 2024 (Estonia), Chemnitz 2025 (Germany), Oulu 2026 (Finland), Liepāja 2027 (Latvia), Évora 2027 (Portugal), and Bourges 2028 (France). In addition to the ECoC cities, the project includes local and regional-level partners who play a key role in shaping and implementing cultural policies.

---

Follow ERR News on Facebook, Bluesky and X and never miss an update!