Historic Tartu Yeast Factory quarter to become residential and business area

The Tartu city government has granted a construction permit for the historic Yeast Factory (Pärmivabrik) quarter to bring the area back to life as a residential and commercial district.

The Pärmivabrik quarter in Tartu's Ülejõe district, known locally as Pärmikas, will be redeveloped by Estonian real estate developer Livida Grupp. The company acquired the property in 2023 and the city government has now issued a construction permit.

The company's CEO, Kaarel Kiidron, said the plans for the quarter include both apartments and commercial spaces. The design process still needs to be finalized and a construction contract at a suitable price must be secured. Kiidron added that it is currently difficult to predict when construction might begin. "Our aim would be to start within a year," he noted.

Kiidron said that when Livida Grupp became the owner of the quarter, a detailed plan was already in place. This plan prescribed the area's new construction volume and how much of the existing buildings must be preserved. "The buildings that define the identity of the Pärmivabrik are to be preserved," Kiidron confirmed. These include, for example, the factory's facade and the old spirits warehouse.

Kiidron said Livida Grupp purchased the Pärmivabrik quarter in part because of its distinctive character. He added that such cohesive quarters near the city center are rare. In addition to business considerations, the decision was also driven by an emotional connection to the site. "The fate of the yeast factory matters to many people in Tartu, including us," Kiidron said.

The Tartu Yeast Factory has stood since 1883 and its condition has gradually deteriorated over time.

Tartu city architect Jiri Tintera noted that a dilapidated building has a negative impact on the urban landscape and can become dangerous. He added that if a building is accessible, there is a greater risk that someone may enter and sleep there, which in turn increases the risk of fire.

Tintera said that redeveloping the quarter will help densify the city center. "A denser city center makes other services more accessible to residents. This means they do not have to travel as much, for example by car," the city architect explained.

He added that people who might otherwise move to new developments on the outskirts of the city will now have the option to move into new housing in the city center.

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