Kaire Tamm: What has the Istanbul Convention given us?

The aim of the Istanbul Convention is to prevent violence against women. Even if Latvia does take a step back, Estonia will move forward, writes Kaire Tamm, head of the victims' assistance department at the Social Insurance Board (SKA).

On October 30, the Latvian parliament, the Saeima, decided by a vote of 56:32 to withdraw from the Istanbul Convention on violence against women, despite protests which brought thousands on the streets of Riga, and also despite the fact Latvia has led the way on restraining orders.

As of Monday, 54,000 signatures had been collected for a petition to President Edgars Rinkevics to not promulgate the withdrawal from the convention. This is the highest number of votes ever recorded on manabalss.lv, Latvia's citizens' initiative platform.

President Rinkevics did not sign the withdrawal from the convention, and sent the bill back to the Saeima. This means the withdrawal is not final, and a new debate lies ahead. Had the president had signed off on the bill, Latvia would have become the first EU member state to withdraw from the convention.

It is noteworthy that while all this was going on, evaluators from GREVIO, an independent Council of Europe expert committee, have been in Estonia, to review how it has implemented the convention. They are meeting with policymakers, law enforcement, victim support, child protection, and NGO representatives to assess progress and challenges.

The aim of the Istanbul Convention is to prevent violence against women. The countries that have signed up to it have agreed on how to prevent violence, help victims, and hold perpetrators accountable. So what has it given to Estonia? While shortcomings still exist, it has clearly accelerated three important changes:

1. The better protection of children in cases of domestic violence

Just a decade back, the thinking in Estonia was that if a child was not physically harmed and happened to be in another room when an incident of violence occurred, then it did not affect them. Now this outmoded understanding is changing. Although there is still room for improvement in practice, there has been a major shift in mindsets. We now understand that hearing and witnessing violence also harms a child.

Equally important is how we treat children and young people who go on to speak about their experiences of violence. Their openness must not be seen as any type of betrayal or shame, but recognized as a courageous step toward seeking help and restoring safety.

In Estonia, the legislation has been amended – the Child Protection Act, the Victim Support Act, and the Penal Code – to better protect children from violence. Since 2015, it has been an aggravating circumstance if a crime is committed against a minor or a person close to the perpetrator (be it a spouse, cohabitant, and also a former partner).

In 2023, a new Victim Support Act entered into force: Support options were expanded, a rapid assistance procedure was established for domestic violence victims in danger, and the exchange of information between institutions was clarified. If a person raising a child finds themselves in danger, the local government must initiate case management: the child's need for help is assessed and assistance is coordinated along with services intended for the victim of violence (the adult raising the child).

The recent tragic domestic violence case in Tartu County has understandably raised the question of whether we are yet doing enough to protect victims of domestic violence.

2. Sexual harassment and stalking are criminal offences

New offenses have been introduced in Estonia as a result of the convention – namely sexual harassment and stalking – while five sexual violence crisis centers have been set up in hospitals. Estonia is the only country in the "New Europe" with such centers. The support offered there is free and comprehensive, and there is no victim blaming, or quizzing victims why they did not resist.

However, there is still room for improvement in this arena. Our Penal Code currently defines rape primarily in terms of the deployment of force or coercion, and not the lack of the other person's voluntary consent. The process of amending the law here has already begun. Second, our inadequate ability to respond to cases of psychological violence has come in for criticism, but improvements are also being made in this direction too.

3. Better awareness of different forms of violence

The Istanbul Convention has raised our awareness of the different forms violence comes in, including psychological, economic, and cyber violence. All frontline specialists should be trained on these topics: Police officers, prosecutors, judges, social workers, and those who work with victims.

Progress has been made in Estonia, but the availability and consistency of training are uneven. Prevention must involve the whole of society, including men and boys. We need to address the root causes of violence — harmful gender stereotypes, unhealthy relationship patterns, and silent tolerance that normalizes violence.

Real change is born from our attitudes and actions

It must be understood that no international agreement alters reality on its own. Vague or complex these documents may be, but their value lies in providing direction and a framework.

Real change comes from our decisions, attitudes, and actions. Withdrawing from the convention may not change that much in Latvia immediately, but it would send a strong signal, especially to the victims of violence. It may undermine trust in the state and create the impression that preventing violence and supporting victims are things which are not taken seriously.

Estonia must continue working to ensure that every child and woman is safe at home. Only then will the convention not remain just a piece of paper, but will truly change real lives.

