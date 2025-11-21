X!

Legal Affairs Committee sends consent law to first reading

News
Riigikogu members.
Riigikogu members. Source: Erik Peinar/riigikogu
News

The Riigikogu's Legal Affairs Committee has agreed to send a bill to introduce the "yes means yes" consent model into law to its first reading. Under the amendment, both parties must ensure their partner agrees to sexual activity.

In August, politicians announced that Estonia was opting to pursue "yes means yes" consent model and plans to amend the Penal Code.

The model defines sexual acts without clear, affirmative consent as a crime, shifting the legal burden to the perpetrator to ensure consent is actively given, rather than requiring the victim to prove they explicitly resisted. 

Committee chair Madis Timpson (Reform) said under the new law that the approach to sexual offenses would shift away from a force-and-coercion understanding to a consent-based.

"According to a survey, 20 percent of women have experienced sexual violence in their lifetime. At the same time, the number of reported sexual offenses is on the rise. Unfortunately, reports of rape often do not lead to the initiation of criminal proceedings. This means that incidents cannot be investigated and potential perpetrators cannot be brought to justice," he said.

"The amendment is important to provide better protection for victims and to prevent sexual crimes. Currently, it must be determined whether the victim was able to resist and understand what was happening. Under the bill, it must be determined whether the victim expressed their consent. The bill sends a clear message: if there is no consent, it is a crime," Timpson continued.

During the sitting, it was noted that under the bill, entering into intercourse always requires the other party's consent. That consent does not have to be verbal, but it must be clearly expressed and given voluntarily.

Sex without consent would become punishable even if no violence was used against the victim.

Estonia is a party to the Council of Europe's Istanbul Convention, which stipulates that engaging in intercourse with someone without their consent should be punishable. The bill aligns Estonia's Penal Code with the convention.

The bill will be discussed in the Riigikogu on December 2.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Helen Wright, Johanna Alvin

Related

Watch again: Iseoma

listen: radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

15:17

Gallery: El Greco paintings on display in Estonia for first time Updated

14:55

Ukrainian analyst: NATO currently a paper tiger

14:40

Study: Motivated students notice mathematics in everyday life

14:26

Police summon Estonia's Isamaa party over alleged illegal funding Updated

13:53

Gallery: 'Hand in Glove' brings rainbow of Estonian mittens to Kazakhstan

12:37

Estonian thrift chain Uuskasutuskeskus launches 24/7 lockers for used goods

12:00

Sauer Power: Why we should embrace fermented foods in the winter months

11:34

Estonian ministry eyes self-service pharmacy kiosks to expand access

10:43

Paldiski North Harbor changes ownership

09:46

Fuel seller: Little cause for optimism in currently low fuel prices

be prepared!

Most Read articles

13.11

Man with Estonian roots worked as airline captain for 13 years with no license

20.11

Estonians have started to buy less food

20.11

Estonia's new law raises legal working hours for 7 to 12-year-olds

19.11

Estonia returns €1.2 million in vehicle registration fees for cars sold abroad

17.11

Hollywood action movie filmed in Estonia hits theaters this week

19.11

Shoppers complain 'shrinkflation' is increasingly common in Estonia's supermarkets

20.11

Estonia and Russia agree lake fishing quotas for 2026

20.11

Gallery: Hollywood movie filmed in Estonia premieres in Tallinn

20.11

US peace plan has 'no logic' and could be 'media noise', security experts say

20.11

Antibiotic resistance coming to Estonia by way of traveling and from Ukraine

public broadcasters launch news portal

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo