Government approves increasing restraining order limit to 72 hours

The government has agreed to extend restraining orders in domestic violence cases from 12 to 72 hours to reduce the risk of repeated violence and protect victims.

The police have previously said a longer time frame is important on weekends and public holidays, when direct help is harder to access and victims are often left alone in difficult situations.

The longer period allows time to find temporary shelter, consult with professionals, avoid manipulation by the abuser, and calmly make the next decisions on how to exit the situation.

Additionally, the police can conduct a thorough risk assessment and, if necessary, request longer-term restrictions from the court.

The bill will now be forwarded to the Riigikogu for further discussion.

Minister of the Interior Igor Taro (Eesti 200) said this is not merely a technical change but a strong and necessary message that the state takes cases of domestic violence very seriously.

"The purpose of this bill is to offer more protection and a sense of security to victims of domestic violence — primarily women and children. Violence is never only physical. Psychological terror, fear, and economic control are equally destructive. A victim needs time and space to recover from trauma, to seek help, and to make decisions about their life in a safe environment," he said.

The bill also introduces the concept of "significant danger" into the law. This gives police the authority to intervene in escalated verbal conflicts.

"The police must have the ability to prevent physical violence. Often, physical abuse occurs only after a prolonged period of psychological pressure. The new regulation will help police intervene at an earlier stage and prevent the situation from becoming dangerous," Taro explained.

Experts from the Council of Europe have said Estonia's current 12-hour restraining order is insufficient and does not meet the requirements of the Istanbul Convention.

International practice also supports extending the duration. For example, in Latvia the restraining order can last up to 8 days, and in Lithuania up to 15 days.

"European experts have clearly said that the current timeframe does not provide sufficient protection for the victim, nor does it give them time to seek help or make a safety plan. It is our duty to ensure that no one — especially a child — is left trapped in violence," the minister emphasized.

Last year, the police imposed a restraining order 491 times. In most cases, criminal proceedings were not initiated, but it allowed the victim (including children) to receive immediate support and the police to gather additional evidence.

Statistics show that domestic violence remains a widespread and hidden problem in Estonia.

In 2023, 41 percent of women reported having experienced intimate partner violence. In 2024, 3,373 domestic violence crimes were registered, 65 percent of which were cases of intimate partner violence.

An estimated 30 percent of cases involve children as victims or witnesses. Analyses by the Ministry of Justice and the Ministry of Digital Affairs confirm that witnessing violence is traumatic for children and is considered a form of child abuse.

