Interior minister says will revise system after recent violent offenses

The man who stabbed his ex-partner in Tartu County and then killed another person in a car crash involving them both had a long history of violent crimes. As an adult, he was given a suspended sentence and ordered to complete a social rehabilitation program. In the wake of the tragedy, Interior Minister Igor Taro (Eesti 200) has ordered an analysis to determine whether the justice system had done enough in handling this individual.

"The attacker was, in fact, already involved with the justice system — he wasn't just someone the police had dealt with. He was under behavioral supervision and had been ordered to undergo psychiatric treatment. According to initial information, he didn't receive it. Why not? This raises serious questions involving several ministries: Did the necessary information get passed on? If it did, were the appropriate steps taken or did someone fail to act?" Taro said.

The initial report is expected within a few days.

The incident has once again sparked public debate over why it's so difficult to end up in prison in Estonia and why sentences are so short. Jevgeni Krištafovitš, a Reform Party member and board member of the Estonian Human Rights Center, said such cases are extremely complex for the justice system, but lengthy prison terms are not the answer.

"I don't think sentencing laws need to change, because there is no scientific evidence that harsher punishments change people's behavior patterns. The effectiveness of a sentence is not always tied to its severity. Whether someone serves prison time or receives another form of punishment, the key factor is whether active rehabilitation takes place. That usually determines the outcome — not the message that a harsh punishment is meant to send. Typically, that kind of message doesn't motivate people to behave lawfully," said Krištafovitš.

Former interior minister and current chair of the Social Democratic Party Lauri Läänemets supports tougher penalties for perpetrators of domestic violence, but only if it goes hand in hand with better reintegration. However, this is an area currently facing budget cuts.

"When it comes to domestic violence, perhaps we've been too lenient as a state. I believe we should take a much tougher stance, but that's not possible without a strong social support system. If the social side is missing, we can put people in prison, but they won't change as individuals," Läänemets said.

Minister Taro, for his part, believes legislative changes are necessary. He cited a draft law that would allow for longer restraining orders in domestic violence cases but also controversially initially included provisions to restrict public gatherings.

"I can't say — either as a minister or as a citizen — that everything is fine and working perfectly. We have gaps. Law enforcement is always connected in some way to freedoms and fundamental rights. My freedom ends where it begins to limit someone else's. These rules are always about finding balance. If we make no rules at all, I fear the sense of security we currently enjoy won't last. Someone still needs to establish and enforce public order and safety regulations," said Taro.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and X and never miss an update!