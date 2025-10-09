Two die in Tartu County road traffic accident

Two people were killed and two others seriously injured in a collision between two vans in Tartu County early on Thursday morning.

At 7:23 a.m. Thursday the Emergency Response Center was notified of a serious traffic accident on Thursday at an intersection at the 20th kilometer of the Aovere–Kallaste–Omedu road, in the village of Koosa, Peipsiääre Municipality, near the shores of Lake Peipus.

A Peugeot Boxer van being driven by a 48-year-old man and a Fiat Ducato van driven by a 45-year-old man had collided. The deceased were passengers in the Boxer.

Location of Thursday morning's fatal accident. Source: Land Board.

"According to current information, the Peugeot was heading toward Alatskivi and the Fiat toward Tartu when a head-on collision occurred at the Tartu–Koosa–Varnja intersection. Two men, aged 21 and 63, who were passengers in the Peugeot Boxer, died in the crash. Both drivers were seriously injured and taken to the hospital by ambulance," said Kevin Kase, field leader at the Tartu Police and Border Guard (PPA) department.

The accident had occurred in poor light conditions but on a straight stretch of road where the maximum allowed speed is 90 km/h. The road was temporarily closed, and reopened to traffic before midday.

The exact circumstances of the accident are to be determined by the PPA in the course of a criminal investigation.

