Man dies after head-on collision between car and bus near Tallinn

A man died after a head-on crash involving a car and a commercial bus near Tallinn on Tuesday afternoon, Delfi reported.

The Police and Border Guard Board (PPA) was notified of the accident in the commuter village of Muraste, west of the capital, shortly before 2:30 p.m. Tuesday.

A 37-year-old man died as a result of the crash.

Katre Ulp, group leader of the Lääne-Harju PPA department, said that according to preliminary information, a BMW passenger car traveling toward the city lost control and veered into the path of an oncoming scheduled commercial bus operated by the Põhja Harju Transpordikeskus.

"According to initial data, the tires of both vehicles met the requirements, the driver of the passenger car was wearing a seatbelt, and the injured bus driver tested sober," Ulp said.

The stretch of road was in a 70 km/h zone, and the scene was heavily disrupted for several hours after the accident. PPA personnel were on hand to direct traffic.
Three passengers on board the bus were injured in the accident and were hospitalized for examination.

The PPA says the exact circumstances of the accident are still being determined.

--

Editor: Andrew Whyte

