Estonia women's ice hockey team in 10-0 thrashing of Israel

The Estonian women's national ice hockey team bet Israel 10-0 in the World Championships in Belgrade on Wednesday.

The team scored five in the first period of play and found the net another five times in the second, though the third period remained scoreless.

Israel was in fact making its international debut at the game.

Edith Pärnik scored a hattrick, and Merlin Griffin (1 + 2) and Diana Kaareste (0 + 3) earned three points. Arina Benetis and Christin Lauk each scored two goals and Helen Mahla and Kaire Leet scored one goal each, ERR's sports portal reports.

Captain Kirke Kulla was picked as player of the match.

The team has won twice in the competition so far, and faces Bosnia and Herzegovina next, on Friday, in the final group game.

The women's world championships take place over various locations. Estonia is in Division III, Group B, along with Serbia, Bosnia Herzegovina and Israel.

--

