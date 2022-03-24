Estonia women's ice hockey team in 10-0 thrashing of Israel

news
Estonia's women's ice hockey team.
Estonia's women's ice hockey team. Source: Ken Mürk/ERR
news

The Estonian women's national ice hockey team bet Israel 10-0 in the World Championships in Belgrade on Wednesday.

The team scored five in the first period of play and found the net another five times in the second, though the third period remained scoreless.

Israel was in fact making its international debut at the game.

Edith Pärnik  scored a hattrick, and Merlin Griffin (1 + 2) and Diana Kaareste (0 + 3) earned three points. Arina Benetis and Christin Lauk each scored two goals and Helen Mahla and Kaire Leet scored one goal each, ERR's sports portal reports.

Captain Kirke Kulla was picked as player of the match.

The team has won twice in the competition so far, and faces Bosnia and Herzegovina next, on Friday, in the final group game.

The women's world championships take place over various locations. Estonia is in Division III, Group B, along with Serbia, Bosnia Herzegovina and Israel.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Andrew WhyteEstonia women’s ice hockey team in 10-0 thrashing of Israel

donate to ukraine

updates from ukraine

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

15:46

Daily: Brit troops rehearse airborne equipment drop

15:34

Tallinn Music Week 2022 joining forces with Station Narva this May Updated

14:30

Estonia may reach point of dropping mask mandate within next 2-3 weeks

14:10

Coronavirus update: 181 patients, 1,449 new cases, 5 deaths

13:57

Martin Mölder: Looming elections in the shadow of the war

13:25

Justice chancellor declines compensation equaling six months' salary

13:14

Estonian official: Current NATO Strategic Concept unsuitable

12:53

Ministry wants to untie final exams from basic school graduation

12:43

Government approves €600 million defense funding package Updated

12:11

PPA investigating 'fake news' incidents directed at Ukrainian refugees

radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

COVID-19 information

Most Read articles

09.07

Watch again: Full videos of the XXVII Song and XX Dance Festival 'My Love'

23.03

Weekly: Ratas trying to recreate Center coalition with EKRE, Isamaa

22.03

Changes to Estonia's parental leave, benefits systems take effect April 1

23.03

Kõlvart: Favorable treatment for Ukrainian refugees could cause resentment

23.03

Zelenskyy: We will execute Russian ultimatums when we no longer exist

22.03

Glia hits $1 billion valuation, total funding over $150 million

12:43

Government approves €600 million defense funding package Updated

23.03

Label-printing startup Wisby raises €400,000 in venture capital

useful information

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: