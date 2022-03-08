Newspaper Postimees launches Ukrainian language website

Ukrainian flag. Source: Ken Mürk/ERR
Estonian newspaper Postimees has launched a Ukrainian website to bring newly arrived displaced people information about Estonia.

The site launched on March 8 and will bring together news about Estonia as well as reports from Ukraine.

The paper's website also has English, Estonian and Russian versions.

Postimees' Ukrainian website. Source: Postimees.

ERR is also showing content in Ukrainian. The Jupiter online streaming service is showing reports from Ukrainian national broadcaster Suspilne International and live channel ICTV UA.

