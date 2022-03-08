Gallery: US Secretary of State Antony Blinken arrives in Estonia

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken arrived in snowy Tallinn on Tuesday morning as part of a tour of NATO's eastern flank.

Blinken will meet with his counterpart Minister of Foreign Affairs Eva-Maria Liimets (Center) and Prime Minister Kaja Kallas (Reform).

The officials will discuss NATO, strengthening deterrence and joint efforts to help Ukraine.

The state secretary visited Latvia this morning and Lithuania on Monday. Over the weekend he made official visits to Poland and Moldova.

After is arrival, Blinken met Liimets for a meeting at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Speaking about the security situation in Europe, the ministers said that although the NATO allies are not currently threatened by an immediate military threat from Russia, the security situation in the region has radically changed.

"It is also clear that NATO-Russia relations cannot continue on the basis defined in 2014, and all our current policy towards Russia needs to be thoroughly reviewed," Liimets said.

