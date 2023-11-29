Court upholds decision to turn small rural schools into six-grade schools

News
Blackboard.
Blackboard. Source: Ministry of Education and Research
News

The Tallinn Administrative Court rejected appeals against the restructuring of Koonga and Varbla schools. The court ruled, among other things, that a municipality with limited financial resources has the right to make decisions about schools that not all parents may like.

The complainants were unhappy with Lääneranna's intention to rearrange schools' educational activities and eliminate grades 7-9 next year.

The court ruled that a child has a right to a quality and accessible (basic) education (grades 1–9), but neither the parent nor the child has a right to a particular school, teacher, or building, the quality of which the complainants consider to be the best or whose teaching methods are most appropriate.

The court reached the conclusion that children's access to basic schooling would not be excessively hindered due to transportation difficulties to and from school. The document notes in the explanatory memorandum that Lihula High School will have the capacity to admit all students from schools that will be dissolved or restructured due to the decision.

The right to a quality education does not mean that a child's current educational arrangements, such as the opportunity to attend a small class, cannot change. The court emphasized that even though the optimal and highest quality education would be individual tutoring, such a system, which is essentially a private tutoring system, cannot be funded from public means.

The court holds that it is completely reasonable for a local government to organize the education network on its territory in a manner that satisfies, on the one hand, the economic interests of the community and, on the other, the economic capabilities of local governments. Due to financial constraints, the municipality has the authority to make decisions that might not be satisfactory for every parent. The municipality must also ensure that it fulfills the other tasks assigned to it by law and should not focus solely on educational needs.

The court said that local government budgeting is, to a large extent, an expression of political will, in which the court cannot interfere. If a community disagrees with local government policy decisions, budget allocations, other pragmatic decisions, and there are no other legal remedies, it can voice its opinions by standing for or voting in local council elections.

The fact that the number of children in the municipality has declined dramatically and is expected to continue to decrease is also of great public interest. The municipality's aim to pay talented teachers competitive salaries is also important.

The appeal can be lodged with the Tallinn Court of Appeal by December 20 the latest.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Mari Peegel, Kristina Kersa

Related

news in simple estonian

global estonian report

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

17:13

Blizzards, slippery roads forecast on Wednesday evening

17:10

Estonian freestyle skiier Kelly Sildaru rescues family of dogs from Turkey

16:55

Kallas in Paris: We need to increase EU defense readiness and competitiveness

16:41

Gallery: Männiku indoor football training hall collapses after snow storms

15:55

Adviser: Force cannot be used to protect international waters' infrastructure

15:37

Paper: LGBT+ conscripts in Estonia may in some cases face 'additional checks'

15:04

Center Party replaces Isamaa in Viimsi municipal coalition

14:39

Court upholds decision to turn small rural schools into six-grade schools

14:32

Henri Kaselo elected new mayor of Kohtla-Järve

14:13

Baltics, Poland, Ukraine submit gulag birch bark letters to UNESCO register Updated

listen: radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

Most Read articles

28.11

Retired general: So far US has not fully committed to Ukrainian victory

27.11

Anchor that broke pipeline and cables could have been dragged for hundreds of kilometers

28.11

Finland to close its entire eastern border from Thursday

28.11

JEF sending ships to increase protection of Baltic Sea undersea infrastructure

28.11

Several Tallinn bus routes changing on Friday

28.11

PM Kallas refrains from ruling out potential cut to parental benefits

28.11

Kaja Kallas: I am not considering a return to Europe

28.11

Researcher: Cost of living largely behind birth rate slump in Estonia

useful information

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: